Staunton girls basketball team upsets Page County in Region 2B semifinals

SHENANDOAH — For the second straight night, the Staunton High School girls basketball team went on the road and pulled off a big upset in Region 2B tournament action.

After edging Madison on Monday, Staunton defeated Page County 51-43 to advance to the regional final against another highly-ranked Luray squad.

Staunton junior Emma Witt was unstoppable, pouring in a total of 38 points, including eight clutch free throws in the fourth quarter.

"She (Witt) is a workhorse," said SHS head coach Eric Payne. "She's a great kid and has a high basketball I.Q."

Entering the tournament, Staunton came in as the seventh seed in the eight-team field, knocking out Madison (2 seed) and Page (3 seed).

The matchup was tight throughout until the very end of the game when the Panthers were forced to foul.

Staunton took a precarious 9-8 lead into the second quarter after Emyjsa Caul assisted Witt at the end of the first quarter.

The Panthers broke a 16-all tie in the second period and took a 22-18 lead before Witt launched a three-pointer from long distance to beat the halftime buzzer.

The back-and-forth drama continued into the third quarter.