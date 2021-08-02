Staunton golf team wins by 16-strokes in season-opening tournament

STAUNTON — The 2021-22 high school athletic season is out of the starting gate.

The Staunton Storm teed off the new season Monday with a dominating 16-stroke victory in the first Shenandoah District mini-tournament competed over the Ingleside Resort course.

The Storm carded a solid 330 team score to outdistance Fort Defiance’s 346. Wilson Memorial finished third at 367, followed by Stuarts Draft’s 385, Waynesboro’s 397 and Riverheads’ 429. Buffalo Gap did not field a full team in order to register a score.

The match was Waynesboro’s first official athletic event since joining the Shenandoah District. Staunton was competing as a Class 3 member for the first time, while Buffalo Gap was doing likewise in Class 1.

Staunton’s John Elam took the low-medalist honor with a 72. Mitchell Carr finished eighth with an 84, while Harrison Wallace was ninth at 86 and Rob Spurlocker took 10th at 88 to compete the Storm’s four counters.

Wilson’s Chase Snyder finished three shots behind Elam for second place. Fort’s Ben Michael came in third at 77, while Waynesboro’s Emily Hamp was fourth at 80. Fort’s Spencer Patterson logged a fifth-place position after an 80, and Draft’s Nick Jones was sixth at 81. Gap’s Elijah Trumbo carded an 84 to finish seventh.

The next Shenandoah District mini-tournament is scheduled for Aug. 9 at Gypsy Hill, beginning at 9 a.m.

