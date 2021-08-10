Staunton golf team wins second-straight tournament to open year

STAUNTON — For the second straight week, the Staunton High School golf team edged Fort Defiance in Shenandoah District action on Monday at Gypsy Hill Golf Course.

This time, Staunton won by just a single stroke as junior John Elam fired a one-over 72 to take medalist honors.

Close on his heels was Fort's Ben Michael, who shot 77.

Staunton finished with a team total of 355, one better than the Indians.

Close in third was Wilson Memorial with a team total of 361, led by Grant Wright with an 84.

Stuarts Draft was fourth, coming in with 383 strokes, led by Nick Jones' 85.

Riverheads finished next with 392, led by J.P. Crawford (92).

Waynesboro and Buffalo Gap didn't have enough golfers to post team scores, but the Little Giants' Emily Hamp fired an 80, while Gap's Elijah Trumbo shot 87.

"I'm happy with the results so far since we've had limited practices, so we have a lot of room to improve to bring scores down," said SHS head coach James Corbett. "John (Elam) has worked hard over the summer on his short game and it's starting to show benefits."

Next Monday, the district format reverts to nine-hole mini-matches beginning at 4 p.m. Staunton will play Riverheads and Buffalo Gap in that match.