Staunton golfers hope to take competition by storm at state tournament

STAUNTON — They have unfinished business in Blacksburg.
Staunton High School’s golf team had a strong showing in the state tournament last season.
As a team, the Storm finished fifth overall, with Mason Wyatt finishing his round in a three-way tie for low medalist before losing in a playoff.
Wyatt is hoping the 2021 tournament brings redemption, and the Storm team has higher goals than last season’s fifth place finish.
When the team travels to Pete Dye River Course on Monday, Wyatt hopes to lay down an 18-month burden down by the riverside.
“I had a tough end to the season last year, with a loss in the playoff,” Wyatt said. “I’m coming back to win. We have a couple new faces, a full team, and returning members who played the states last year. We knew we could get back here. It’s just about doing it again.”
The Staunton Storm team is a mixture of new and old faces. John Elam transferred in from Grace Christian School, and Mac Carr and Ben Cason transferred in from Stuart Hall. Two females, Mary Jones and Libby Yurish, also joined the team, and Harrison Wallace and Jackson Kiger have been with the program.
“Since we all play a different game, I think what coach (James Corbett) has done really well at this week for preparation is getting us ready — hitting the type of shots will have to be hitting — coming in to that course playing strategically,” Elam said. “The thing about the river course since Pete Dye designed it, he tells you where not to put the ball. It’s pretty evident by where they put the fairway bunkers and how wide the fairway is. I think coach has done a really good job in getting all of our games prepared for coming into states.”
The Storm golfers vary in terms of ability and experience with the sport. One thing they all have in common is that they are quality kids.
“They’re very coachable, and they have fantastic character,” Corbett said. “We always talk about representing the school and the community well, and playing with a lot of honor and integrity. They’re some of the easiest kids to coach, because they have a lot of those characters naturally.”
Cason said the Storm golfers have had two areas of focus headed into Monday’s competition.
Consistency and course management.
Corbett believes the latter will be key.
“The focus for us will be staying away from the big numbers,” Corbett said. “That will be key for us being successful. Unlike districts, where there play a maximum number you can take on a hole, there is no max in regionals and states. It’s really important for them to understand that every stroke is valuable, and when they get in trouble, to get out of trouble as quick as they can to converse as many strokes as possible.”