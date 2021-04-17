Staunton golfers hope to take competition by storm at state tournament

STAUNTON — They have unfinished business in Blacksburg.

Staunton High School’s golf team had a strong showing in the state tournament last season.

As a team, the Storm finished fifth overall, with Mason Wyatt finishing his round in a three-way tie for low medalist before losing in a playoff.

Wyatt is hoping the 2021 tournament brings redemption, and the Storm team has higher goals than last season’s fifth place finish.

When the team travels to Pete Dye River Course on Monday, Wyatt hopes to lay down an 18-month burden down by the riverside.

“I had a tough end to the season last year, with a loss in the playoff,” Wyatt said. “I’m coming back to win. We have a couple new faces, a full team, and returning members who played the states last year. We knew we could get back here. It’s just about doing it again.”

The Staunton Storm team is a mixture of new and old faces. John Elam transferred in from Grace Christian School, and Mac Carr and Ben Cason transferred in from Stuart Hall. Two females, Mary Jones and Libby Yurish, also joined the team, and Harrison Wallace and Jackson Kiger have been with the program.