Staunton holds off Buffalo Gap

STAUNTON — Staunton pitchers Troy Tovar and Haiden Engleman combined to limit Buffalo Gap to one earned run Tuesday evening as the Storm defeated the Bison, 6-2, in Shenandoah District baseball action.

"Everybody played good baseball today," said Staunton outfielder Aaron Neil who was 2-for-3 at the plate with two runs batted in. "We hit the ball and we played really good defense. Troy and Haiden did a really good job pitching. We played a complete game against a good team."

Staunton took the lead with two runs in the bottom of the first inning. With one out, Engleman walked and Neil moved him to third with a double, Landyn Coggins plated both runners with a double for a 2-0 Storm lead. "It was a fastball, up and away. I just went with the pitch and hit it to right-center," said Coggins. The Staunton first baseman finished 2-for-3 at the plate with three RBIs.

Gap responded to tie the game in the top of the second. Noah Canterbury walked to lead off the inning and Dylan Alphin followed with a base hit. Blake Argenbright added a single to drive in the Bison's first run. A Staunton error loaded the bases with no outs, but Tovar retired the next two batters on an infield fly and a strikeout. Blake Robertson drew a bases-loaded walk to tie the score at 2-2 before a fly ball to center field ended the inning with the bases full.

Staunton quickly regained the lead with three runs in the bottom of the second inning. Singles by Henderson and Reece Levin followed by a walk to Logan Hicks loaded the bases. With two outs, Neil drove in two runs with a single and Coggins followed with a run-scoring base hit to put the Storm on top 5-2.

Gap had another opportunity in the third inning when the Bison loaded the bases with one out, but the Lee defense turned a 6-4-3 double play to end the threat.

After Tovar worked a 1-2-3 fourth inning, Engleman took over and limited Gap to just two hits in the final three innings to finish off the 6-2 victory. Hicks turned in a highlight reel defensive play to end the game when he left his feet and laid out to snare Kody Bright's liner for the final out.

"The guys gave me a three-run lead, so I just wanted to throw strikes and get a three-inning save. The defense played good baseball behind me," said Engleman. "That team (Gap) run-ruled us the first time we played so getting this win feels really good."

Tovar picked up the win on the mound, allowing just one earned run in four innings on three hits. He struck out one and walked four.

"We always talk to the guys about attitude and effort," said Storm head coach George Laase. "We've got some grinders. We want the guys to play hard for seven innings, until the last out, the last pitch. Today, we got that type of effort."

BUFFALO GAP 020 000 0 - 2 5 0

STAUNTON 230 000 x - 6 8 1

Robertson, Fitzgerald (3), Mitchell (6), Argenbright (6) and Canterbury; Tovar, Enfleman (5) and Engleman, Oakes (5).

WP - Tovar. LP - Robertson. Save-Engleman. HR - none.