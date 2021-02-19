Staunton native Tyler Zombro among Tampa Bay Rays non-roster invitees

STAUNTON — When pitchers and catchers reported to the Tampa Bay Rays training site Thursday, Staunton native Tyler Zombro was among the 73 players in the Major League camp.
This is the second consecutive year Zombro has been a non-roster invitee to the Big League camp, home of the American League Champions.
“Being in the Major League camp is much different than being in the minor leagues. You’re taken care of very well,” Zombro said. “I’m just as excited this year as I was for my first camp. Ideally, I’ll make that jump this year to get to the Major Leagues.”
Since his first big league camp a year ago, Zombro, like all minor league players, has had the past year off as the pandemic wiped out the 2020 minor league baseball season.
Zombro had hoped to land a spot in the parent club’s 60-player for the shortened 2020 Major League season, but that opportunity failed to materialize.
“There was an article published that said I was going to be part of that pool, so when it didn’t happen, I was kind of shocked. It was obviously disappointing,” Zombro said.
Since joining the Rays organization, Zombro has made a steady climb through the minor leagues. As a pro, he has a 2.28 ERA in 41 games. In 2019, Zombro split time between AA and AAA and was named the organization’s Minor League Pitcher of the Year.
After getting a taste of the AAA level in 2019, there is just one more step on the organizational ladder and that’s a spot in the Major Leagues. “I feel like I’m close,” Zombro said. “I’m part of an organization that does a great job developing pitchers. They take your skill set and identify how they see you being successful.”
The defending American League champs are not adverse to moving young pitchers to the big leagues and finding roles for them to compete. The Rays are one of the proponents of using an “opener”—a pitcher to start the game and work one or two innings. Former Valley Baseball League pitcher Ryan Yarbrough flourished in the opener role and solidified his spot on the big league roster.
“The Rays will shuffle guys accordingly,” Zombro said. “They are always looking to utilize their guys and they do a good job of indentifying roles where you can be successful. They’re also very good in preparing you for your role. For instance, if they see you as an opener for the big league club, they’re going to groom you by using you in that role in the minor leagues.”
The past year certainly has been chaotic for the Staunton native. His minor league season was cancelled, he got married to his high school sweetheart and just recently the couple moved from Northern Virginia to the Raleigh, N.C. area.
“Chaotic is a pretty good way to describe the past year,” Zombro said. “My wife Moriah is so supportive of me and my career. She’s a nurse so it’s pretty easy for her to find a job when I have to move around.”
The move to Raleigh involved Zombro’s other job. Since graduating from George Mason, Zombro had been working as a trainer at R&D Baseball Academy in northern Virginia. He moved to Raleigh to take a position with Tread Athletics as director of performance. Tread is the world’s leading online baseball coaching resource and works with pitchers from high school to the professional ranks.
According to Tread’s website, “as Tread’s Director of Performace, Tyler offers a unique knowledge of pitch design and analytics, further enhancing Tread’s ability to develop elite athletes.”
Working as an instructor and helping other pitchers improve their craft is almost as rewarding as playing.
“I’ve been fortunate to work with a lot of high level athletes both at R&D and here at Tread,” Zombro said. “I recently worked with Sam McWilliams, a great guy, on improving his velocity. Seeing him sign a Big League contract was very rewarding.
“But, nothing beats being on the mound,” Zombro added. “I enjoy competing. Nothing can replace that.”
His work in analyzing data and utilizing that data to help pitchers improve has Zombro well-positioned for a job in baseball once in his playing days are behind him.
“I’ve been able to make a lot of great contacts in the business through my work at R&D and at Tread. I’ve talked with a lot of professional organizations and I can certainly see myself doing this in the future, possibly working in the front office or as a pitching coach. But the plan is to keep that on the backburner as long as possible.”
Zombro will be back on the mound soon as the Major Leagues look to play a full season and the minors are set for a return to action. He has put in the work to be ready when the time comes to return to the mound. And that time is now here.
“I’ve been throwing twice a week, staying in shape, keeping my arm in shape. There’s things you can definitely work on. I’m trying to get more depth on my slider, more depth on my change. Here recently, I’ve been able to throw off the mound to live hitters” Zombro said.
“I’m just doing everything I can do to be ready. Man, I can’t wait to get back out there.”