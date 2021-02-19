Staunton native Tyler Zombro among Tampa Bay Rays non-roster invitees

After getting a taste of the AAA level in 2019, there is just one more step on the organizational ladder and that’s a spot in the Major Leagues. “I feel like I’m close,” Zombro said. “I’m part of an organization that does a great job developing pitchers. They take your skill set and identify how they see you being successful.”

The defending American League champs are not adverse to moving young pitchers to the big leagues and finding roles for them to compete. The Rays are one of the proponents of using an “opener”—a pitcher to start the game and work one or two innings. Former Valley Baseball League pitcher Ryan Yarbrough flourished in the opener role and solidified his spot on the big league roster.

“The Rays will shuffle guys accordingly,” Zombro said. “They are always looking to utilize their guys and they do a good job of indentifying roles where you can be successful. They’re also very good in preparing you for your role. For instance, if they see you as an opener for the big league club, they’re going to groom you by using you in that role in the minor leagues.”

The past year certainly has been chaotic for the Staunton native. His minor league season was cancelled, he got married to his high school sweetheart and just recently the couple moved from Northern Virginia to the Raleigh, N.C. area.