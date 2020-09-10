Staunton native writes book highlighting Black athletes in Virginia

“He’s got three or four-thousand pictures and articles from way back,” Howard said. “He’s a history buff, so I relied on him a whole lot too. Not only did he point in the right direction, but he sent me pictures. In fact, most of the pictures in the book I got from Chris Wilmott.”

Howard did not experience any significant snags in research, but he remained concerned throughout the process with ensuring that he highlights as much history as possible.

“In the back of my mind the whole time was, who am I going to miss?” he said. “When you take on a project like this you’re dealing with athletes that go back decades, so there’s a chance that you’re going to miss some people. Because it’s undocumented or I just didn’t know about it, so I put that in as a disclaimer at the end of the book.”

The process of interviewing people for the book started with locating the coaches of the teams, as some of them were elderly, and Howard wanted to make sure he had the chance to speak with them. After that, he moved onto tracking down players and ended up speaking to several, including Staunton native and former Harlem Globetrotter Jerry Venable.

Since it is a workbook, “Through the Years” features pages that allow for the reader to reflect on what they’ve just read and jot down some notes.