Staunton native writes book highlighting Black athletes in Virginia

In 2018, writer and Staunton native Terry Howard attended a block party in his neighborhood when he received a simple request; to write something highlighting the history of African-American bands in western Virginia. Howard agreed, and the following essay was well-received, and so he received the next logical question, “what about the athletes?”
Howard accepted this challenge as well, and now over 150 pages later, he’s written a full educational workbook that serves as a photo narrative of the history of Black athletes primarily in Augusta County with “Through the Years.”
“Through the Years” is in what Howard calls its “first phase” of release. The book is written and available to the public, but new stories are still reaching Howard that he will potentially add. He expects the book to be complete around October, at which point he wants to get the book into schools.
“I wanted to leave something meaningful to Augusta County and my hometown, and to document some of those untold stories,” Howard said. “The plan is to try to get it into schools. The person who did the intro for the book was Kenneth Venable [chairman of Staunton School Board], and he’s going to help me try to get it into different places up in Staunton because I think it’s an important read.”
Howard researched extensively for the book by searching through old newspaper archives, but a big asset to him was Chris Wilmott, a resident of Waynesboro and a graduate of the segregated school Rosenwald High School in the city. According to Howard, Wilmott possesses thousands of old pictures and articles.
“He’s got three or four-thousand pictures and articles from way back,” Howard said. “He’s a history buff, so I relied on him a whole lot too. Not only did he point in the right direction, but he sent me pictures. In fact, most of the pictures in the book I got from Chris Wilmott.”
Howard did not experience any significant snags in research, but he remained concerned throughout the process with ensuring that he highlights as much history as possible.
“In the back of my mind the whole time was, who am I going to miss?” he said. “When you take on a project like this you’re dealing with athletes that go back decades, so there’s a chance that you’re going to miss some people. Because it’s undocumented or I just didn’t know about it, so I put that in as a disclaimer at the end of the book.”
The process of interviewing people for the book started with locating the coaches of the teams, as some of them were elderly, and Howard wanted to make sure he had the chance to speak with them. After that, he moved onto tracking down players and ended up speaking to several, including Staunton native and former Harlem Globetrotter Jerry Venable.
Since it is a workbook, “Through the Years” features pages that allow for the reader to reflect on what they’ve just read and jot down some notes.
“The goal is to use that note page as a place for deeper discussion, whether that be locally with a small group, students, or whatever the case may be,” Howard said. “It’s there for them to reflect on what they’ve read up to that point in time and then hopefully inspire them to do some more research.”
Howard graduated as a member of the last graduating class of Booker T. Washington High School in 1966 before integration. While writing this book, Howard reflected on how close-knit the community was around the school while he attended.
“The community rallied around the Booker T. basketball team,” he said. “The gym was always packed. I wanted to try to capture as much of that as I possibly could. A lot of that was probably lost somewhat after the schools integrated because it was a whole different time after that.”
Howard, who now lives in Georgia, is a featured writer for several national publications and “Through the Years” is his first book. You can purchase or learn more about it at throughtheyearsbook.com.
