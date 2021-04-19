Staunton Storm finish fourth in Class 2 golf championship

RADFORD — The Staunton Storm had a rough outing Monday at the Class 2 golf championship, finishing fourth out of four teams over the par 72 Pete Dye River Course at Virginia Tech.

The Storm, who won the Region 2B championship, had a team score of 363, which was 75 shots over par. Floyd County captured the Class 2 title with a 331, while Graham shot 341 and King William 355.

Senior Mason Wyatt was a bright spot for the Storm as his 8-over 80 earned him fourth place individually in the state. Wyatt, who captured the Region 2B title with an even-par round, shot a 5-over 41 on the front nine with four pars and five bogeys. His lone birdie came on the par-5, 447-yard No. 12 hole as he covered the back nine with a 39.

John Elam was the second Staunton counter with an 88, which tied him for 19th. Mac Carr’s 95 landed him in 30th place, while Ben Cason tied for 32nd with a 95. The two non-counters for the Storm included Harri Wallace’s 104 and Jackson Kiger’s 108, which left the duo 35th and 36th, respectively, the last two spots in the field.

Chatham’s Matt Arnold won the Class 2 individual championship with a 4-over 76, one stroke better than Radford’s Trevor Price. Bruton’s Dylan Olinger came in third at 79.

Buffalo Gap senior Noah Canterbury, competing as an individual, struggled with a 31-over 103, which left him in 34th place. Canterbury, who has signed a baseball scholarship at Old Dominion, shot a 54 on the front nine with his only par coming on No. 6. He improved by five strokes on the back nine by carding a 49, recording pars on Nos. 10 and 12.

