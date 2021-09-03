Staunton volleyball team building chemistry before district play

STAUNTON — It took a match-clinching fifth set victory, but Whitney Vaughn got her first win as a Staunton Storm volleyball coach Thursday night.
The Storm beat the Broadway Gobblers 25-13 in the first set, lost the next two sets, and then rebounded for a 25-13 win in the fourth set and a 15-10 win in the final set en route to the non-district victory.
With the inaugural win secured, the first-year coach is hoping to add a bunch more.
Vaughn was an assistant in the program before taking off the 2020 volleyball season. She returned as head coach in 2021.
“I think it’s kind of nice that I had that one year off where nothing from last season is one my mind,” Vaughn said. “Everyone gets a fresh start, yet they know me at the same time. There’s definitely that familiarity.”
Out of the 13 players on the Storm’s roster, six are upperclassmen.
Senior Shellie Simonetti is a defensive specialist, who also assists with the setting responsibilities. Kellsye Miller plays the libero. Miller had eight digs and five aces in Thursday’s win over Broadway. Camdyn West is working at the middle and outside hitter positions.
Emma Witt, who led the Storm with 11 kills on Thursday, also returns.
“She’s just an all-around athlete,” Vaughn said. “She’s been playing middle for us, and she’s a beast at the net.”
Staunton won Thursday night’s game without senior middle hitter Ameiya Robinson and senior defensive specialist Madyson Sumner. Both upperclassmen with bolster the program when they return healthy.
Vaughn is also counting on key contributions from underclassmen as well.
It’s the first-year coach’s first time working with junior Ellie Lockridge, who saw a lot of playing time on Thursday night. Fellow junior Isabella Dimeo will see time on defense. Sophomore Alexandra Liccione plays outside hitter for coach Vaughn.
And Kriston Parr is another talented junior.
“Kriston’s been feeling in for Ameiya right now, but she usually plays outside hitter,” Vaughn said.
Sibbie Jetton is the lone freshmen on the roster, and she’s handling the setter responsibilities. Jetton had 21 assists in Thursday night’s competition. Junior Shalechia Pryor is a tremendous all-around athlete that’s new to volleyball.
With so many fresh faces around the program, Vaughn knows success will come as the team gels.
“We have our little saying: teams win games, families win championships,” Vaughn said. “Right now, we’re working on becoming a family. We’re a team, but we don’t all know each other, so we’re also working on that cohesiveness.”