Staunton volleyball team building chemistry before district play

STAUNTON — It took a match-clinching fifth set victory, but Whitney Vaughn got her first win as a Staunton Storm volleyball coach Thursday night.

The Storm beat the Broadway Gobblers 25-13 in the first set, lost the next two sets, and then rebounded for a 25-13 win in the fourth set and a 15-10 win in the final set en route to the non-district victory.

With the inaugural win secured, the first-year coach is hoping to add a bunch more.

Vaughn was an assistant in the program before taking off the 2020 volleyball season. She returned as head coach in 2021.

“I think it’s kind of nice that I had that one year off where nothing from last season is one my mind,” Vaughn said. “Everyone gets a fresh start, yet they know me at the same time. There’s definitely that familiarity.”

Out of the 13 players on the Storm’s roster, six are upperclassmen.

Senior Shellie Simonetti is a defensive specialist, who also assists with the setting responsibilities. Kellsye Miller plays the libero. Miller had eight digs and five aces in Thursday’s win over Broadway. Camdyn West is working at the middle and outside hitter positions.