Staunton volleyball team knocks off unbeaten Wilson

FISHERSVILLE — After dropping the initial set, the Staunton Storm volleyball team rode strong hitting and defense to take the next three and knock off Wilson Memorial on Thursday night in Shenandoah District action.

By defeating the previously unbeaten Green Hornets, Staunton moves to 3-2 in the young season with the 19-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-20 win.

It was not smooth sailing from the beginning for the Storm, as they struggled with their hitting early on as they fell into a hole. Junior Brooke Cason landed a perfectly placed kill and followed that up with an ace to put the Green Hornets up 17-13. From there, Wilson smoothly closed out the set. Cason recorded five kills, an ace and two blocks in the opening set.

The second set opened with back-and-forth play, as both teams struggled with unforced errors, but back-to-back kills by junior Lillian Kopia to go up 10-7 gave Staunton the momentum they needed. The Storm recorded several blocks on their way to the 25-19 set victory.

“We made a nice adjustment on defense after the first set,” Staunton head coach Roger Davis said. “Our hitting percentage increased a lot in the second, third and fourth sets.”