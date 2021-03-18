Staunton volleyball team knocks off unbeaten Wilson

FISHERSVILLE — After dropping the initial set, the Staunton Storm volleyball team rode strong hitting and defense to take the next three and knock off Wilson Memorial on Thursday night in Shenandoah District action.
By defeating the previously unbeaten Green Hornets, Staunton moves to 3-2 in the young season with the 19-25, 25-19, 25-17, 25-20 win.
It was not smooth sailing from the beginning for the Storm, as they struggled with their hitting early on as they fell into a hole. Junior Brooke Cason landed a perfectly placed kill and followed that up with an ace to put the Green Hornets up 17-13. From there, Wilson smoothly closed out the set. Cason recorded five kills, an ace and two blocks in the opening set.
The second set opened with back-and-forth play, as both teams struggled with unforced errors, but back-to-back kills by junior Lillian Kopia to go up 10-7 gave Staunton the momentum they needed. The Storm recorded several blocks on their way to the 25-19 set victory.
“We made a nice adjustment on defense after the first set,” Staunton head coach Roger Davis said. “Our hitting percentage increased a lot in the second, third and fourth sets.”
Wilson came roaring out the gates in the third set, building a 5-0 lead on the backs of strong play from Cason. including two more blocks. However, the energetic Storm did not let that kill their enthusiasm and quickly knotted the set up at 6-all.
“We’re resilient,” Davis said. “We have a lot of potential, we just have to execute.”
Long volleys defined the set, as both teams struggled to assert control over the other, but Staunton broke through eventually when junior Emma Witt delivered back-to-back aces to give her team the 18-14 lead. The Storm continued to pull away and another pair of consecutive aces, this time from junior Kellyse Miller, wrapped up the 25-17 set.
Staunton controlled the final set for almost its entirety, and the Hornets failed to muster much resistance as communication blunders led to a big 20-10 hole. Wilson showed a slight spark to keep the match going, as they managed to come within four after the Storm reached match point, but a double hit ended the Hornets night.
“A win is a win,” Davis said. “We’ll take one anyway we can get them.”
Kopia recorded 10 kills and two aces for the Storm, while senior Sidney Fix provided 11 kills of her own. Witt landed four kills, three aces and a block.
For the Hornets, Cason led the way with 12 kills, five blocks and three aces.
Staunton will host Buffalo Gap on Tuesday, while Wilson is making up a match against Riverheads on Friday night.