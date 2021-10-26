Staunton volleyball team sweeps Waynesboro on senior night

STAUNTON — With balloons, posters and streamers adorning the Paul Hatcher Gymnasium, Staunton High School was intent on sending the senior volleyball players out in style.
Waynesboro’s volleyball team tried its best to be party poopers.
The Storm narrowly defeated the Little Giants in the first and third sets, edging their rivals 25-23, 25-16, 25-23 in Shenandoah District volleyball action Monday night.
Having to earn the victory made it that much sweeter for senior Ameiya Robinson, who finished with five kills and eight blocks.
“This feels so good,” Robinson said. “We knew that we wanted to come out here and win on our home court, especially on Senior Night. Our student section tonight was great. We had more people come tonight than we’ve had to most of our games.”
Fellow senior Kellsye Miller loved the team’s resiliency.
“I’m just proud of my team,” said Miller, who had 17 digs. “We started off slow, but we pulled through. We got the momentum back and just ran with it. It’s bittersweet. I’m ready for the next chapter of my life, but I love these girls to death.”
Waynesboro was up 20-17 in the first set, and seemed to have momentum late. Staunton, however, scored the next four points to take a 21-20 lead.
“We couldn’t figure out how to finish,” Aleshire said. “They just have to learn how to compete at those high peaks of game situations. That’s something they have to learn.”
Staunton won the second set in easier fashion, and the Storm raced out to 10-1 lead in the third set before the Little Giants battled back.
“I thought they did great in fighting back,” Aleshire said. “We couldn’t figure out how to get the lead and finish. There’s some good things we’re seeing, but unfortunately it’s at the end of the season. I love these girls, and I love Waynesboro. I want the best for all of them. We’re just trying to do the best we can in the situation we’ve been given.”
Senior Emma Witt had 15 kills, and Sibbie Jetton added 29 assists in the win.
“It was nice to get a win on Senior Night,” Staunton coach Whitney Vaughn said. “Maddie (Madyson) Sumner has been injured all year long and got to play tonight. That was special. I thought we made it a little bit harder than we needed to, but ultimately we pulled it out.”
Kaitlyn Hull had 17 assists and eight digs for the Little Giants. Talajah Brooks added five kills and three blocks. Amber Witry contributed six kills and five digs. Keghan Marion had 17 digs and three kills. Mariela Ruiz had 13 digs, Kali Jones had 12 digs.