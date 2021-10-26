Staunton volleyball team sweeps Waynesboro on senior night

“We couldn’t figure out how to finish,” Aleshire said. “They just have to learn how to compete at those high peaks of game situations. That’s something they have to learn.”

Staunton won the second set in easier fashion, and the Storm raced out to 10-1 lead in the third set before the Little Giants battled back.

“I thought they did great in fighting back,” Aleshire said. “We couldn’t figure out how to get the lead and finish. There’s some good things we’re seeing, but unfortunately it’s at the end of the season. I love these girls, and I love Waynesboro. I want the best for all of them. We’re just trying to do the best we can in the situation we’ve been given.”

Senior Emma Witt had 15 kills, and Sibbie Jetton added 29 assists in the win.

“It was nice to get a win on Senior Night,” Staunton coach Whitney Vaughn said. “Maddie (Madyson) Sumner has been injured all year long and got to play tonight. That was special. I thought we made it a little bit harder than we needed to, but ultimately we pulled it out.”