Stonewall Jackson ousts Buffalo Gap girls basketball team from Region 2B tournament

BUFFALO GAP — For six Buffalo Gap Lady Bison basketball athletes, Monday night marked the final high school basketball action of their careers.

The Stonewall Jackson Generals played well on both sides of the ball, with stout defense and strong shooting, to send Buffalo Gap home with a 44-31 win in the opening round of the Region 2B tournament.

The scoring began slowly, as the first basket would not come for nearly three minutes until Gap senior Amaya Lucas broke the deadlock with a nice move to get inside. The slowing did not accelerate from there, with both teams forcing turnovers and missed shots early-and-often. Off the backs of a pair of 3-pointers, the Generals took a 10-4 advantage into the second quarter.

“We just seemed like we started a step slow,” Gap head coach Phillip Morgan said.

From there, Stonewall only built upon their foundation. Lucas, who has led Gap with strong play all year, was doubled anytime she attempted to score inside as a part of the Generals pack-line defense.

“We were really focused on making sure if she beat us, she had to beat us going to the right,” Stonewall head coach Jeff Burner said. “And when she beat us, we were going to give help.”