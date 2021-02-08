Stonewall Jackson ousts Buffalo Gap girls basketball team from Region 2B tournament

BUFFALO GAP — For six Buffalo Gap Lady Bison basketball athletes, Monday night marked the final high school basketball action of their careers.
The Stonewall Jackson Generals played well on both sides of the ball, with stout defense and strong shooting, to send Buffalo Gap home with a 44-31 win in the opening round of the Region 2B tournament.
The scoring began slowly, as the first basket would not come for nearly three minutes until Gap senior Amaya Lucas broke the deadlock with a nice move to get inside. The slowing did not accelerate from there, with both teams forcing turnovers and missed shots early-and-often. Off the backs of a pair of 3-pointers, the Generals took a 10-4 advantage into the second quarter.
“We just seemed like we started a step slow,” Gap head coach Phillip Morgan said.
From there, Stonewall only built upon their foundation. Lucas, who has led Gap with strong play all year, was doubled anytime she attempted to score inside as a part of the Generals pack-line defense.
“We were really focused on making sure if she beat us, she had to beat us going to the right,” Stonewall head coach Jeff Burner said. “And when she beat us, we were going to give help.”
Gap struggled to convert on any looks, as they shot 3-22 in the first half. The Generals began to widen the distance between the two with continued success from behind the arc to take a 19-10 lead into the intermission.
The Generals opened the third period with a quick 5-0 run, and sophomore Mya Councill began her excellent night with a 3-pointer. Councill hit a trio of shots from 3-point-land in the third quarter, and her final shot with 3:32 remaining widened Stonewall’s lead to 34-18.
“I think the big thing is that we moved the ball well and hit shots,” Burner said of the team’s strong quarter. “When you’re hitting the shots, everything you do looks a lot better.”
Lucas began to find the offensive rhythm she maintained all year near the tail end of the third, and her six points in short succession allowed the Lady Bison to only take a nine-point deficit into the final quarter.
The Generals squashed any comeback hopes early on, with an offensive surge to put them up 16 with just four minutes remaining. A triple from Stonewall senior Dayle Loucks with 3:10 left in the contest put her team up 44-28 and essentially sealed off any chance for a miracle by Gap.
“They played really well, and we couldn’t put the ball in the hole,” Morgan said. “Seemed like a couple of times we tried to dig our way out and just couldn’t.”
With 33.1 seconds left, Gap pulled their starters, and Lucas walked off the high school court for the last time.
“We did what we’ve done all year, we played hard,” Morgan said. “We’ve had a good year, just not the way we wanted it to end.”
Councill led Stonewall in scoring with 17, including five 3-pointers, while senior Kylene Franklin also provided 13.
Lucas scored 16 for the Lady Bison and grabbed 14 rebounds.
Stonewall will now move on and play top-seeded Luray High School tomorrow night. The Bulldogs defeated Stuarts Draft 67-29 on Monday night. The Generals lost both contests against Luray this season, with the latest being a 47-36 defeat on Jan. 29.
“Luray is a really good team,” Burner said. “We’ve seen them twice before, so we’ll have to go and see what we can do.”
STONEWALL JACKSON 44, BUFFALO GAP 31
STONEWALL (44) — K. Franklin 5 2-2 13, Council 6 0-0 17, E. Dellinger 1 0-0 2, B. Franklin 0 2-2 2, A. Dellinger 1 2-3 5, Gibson 0 0-0 0, Loucks 2 0-0 6, Hoover, Hedrick, Despirito, Pittington. TOTALS 15 6-7 44
BUFFALO GAP (31) — Ostrander 1 0-0 2, H. Acord 0 0-0 0, Shifflett 1 0-0 2, Cline 0 2-2 2, Talley 1 0-0 2, K. Acord 0 1-2 1, Lucas 6 4-8 16, Fix 1 1-4 3, Sherrill 0 1-2 1, Bradley 0 0-0 0, Clark 1 0-0 2, Graham. TOTALS 11 9-18 31
STONEWALL 10 9 15 10 — 44
BUFFALO GAP 4 6 6 8 — 31