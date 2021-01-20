Staunton boys basketball team survives OT thriller against Buffalo Gap

STAUNTON — The Staunton Storm bounced back from their first loss with a closely contested 64-60 overtime victory Tuesday night against the Buffalo Gap Bison in Shenandoah District boys basketball at the Paul Hatcher gym.
The Storm were a completely different team than the one that succumbed 56-42 at Wilson Memorial last Friday when they fell behind 16-0 at the start.
Gap rolled into the district clash riding a three-game winning streak, but couldn’t sustain the momentum.
Staunton head coach Terrell Mickens appreciated his team’s grit and effort in the win, especially from some of the younger guys on his team.
“Any win is great,” he said. “My guys they really battled. They need these overtime games in the regular season they can get that experience. I had a couple of young guys step up real big tonight.”
The first few minutes featured inconsistent play between both teams, seeing forced shots until Gap senior guard Tanner Rivenburg scored the first basket with under six minutes to go in the first quarter.
Staunton scored its first two baskets on back-to-back possessions by Ammanuel Chapman to grab the 5-3 lead. After the timeout, Chapman added another five points to the Storm’s tally that extended the lead to seven. The difference of the quarter was the 3-ball for the Storm, who were hurting the Bison’s zone for a 16-7 margin at the end of the period.
The second quarter saw both teams trying to push the pace, leading to mistakes, but also opportunities. Two baskets by Rivenburg, including a deep 3 from the left wing trimmed the Storm’s margin lead to 18-15 with 5:48 remaining.
Another Rivenburg triple sparked a rally that grabbed a 24-23 lead. Both teams started to trade scores late in the quarter to get to a 28-28 deadock at the intermission.
The third quarter was a see-saw affair that had the Bison clinging to a 43-41 lead going to the fourth period.
Jack Jones started the fourth quarter scoring with a 3-pointer off the glass, giving the Storm the 44-43, which led to a mini 8-3 spurt for a 49-46 advantage midway of the period.
The Bison regained the upper hand 51-49, Rik`Avian Carey tied the game with 40 seconds left with a subtle pump fake for a layup.
Gap had two opportunities to win the game in the final 10 seconds, but missed two shots, including Rivenburg’s initial attempt bouncing off the back iron.
The Storm started the overtime staying on the offensive glass leading to a 3-pointer for Brown for a 54-51 margin.
After two Gap free throws, the Storm showcased more good ball movement to get another triple from the corner. Rivenburg cut the lead to 57-55 with 50 seconds left, but Staunton made it a two-possession game, 60-55, with 27 seconds left.
Gap’s Noah Canterbury converted a double-clutch finish with 14.6 seconds to make it 60-57. After two Storm free throws, Rivenburg hit a 3, trimming the deficit to two with two seconds left, Jones sealed the game with 0.6 seconds by sinking two clutch free throws. Jones finished with nine points.
Mickens praised how much of an impact Jones has on his team in multiple facets of the game.
“We call him Mr. Fundamental,” he said. “He has a great basketball IQ. He works harder than anybody that I know. We wouldn’t want anybody else stepping up to the line and shooting it other than Jack.”
Mickens also pointed out how important the offensive rebounds were for the Storm in the win.
“Offensive rebounding is a want-to thing,” he said. “Guys going after the ball, we just got to get better on the defensive end rebounding. Other than that I am super proud of these guys.”
Chapman led the Storm in scoring with 14 points, and Carey had 11.
The Bison had two 20-point scorers in Rivenburg at 26 and Bowers at 23.
The Storm (4-1, 3-1) will travel to Fort Defiance on Friday, while the Bison (3-3, 2-3) visit Stuarts Draft for a 6:30 p.m. start.
STAUNTON 64, BUFFALO GAP 60
BUFFALO GAP (60) — Bowers 8 2-2 23, Canterbury 2 0-0 4, Rivenburg 8 5-5 26, LaPorte 1 1-2 3, Teter 1 2-4 4, Sherrill, Lawrence, Hewitt, Thompson, TOTALS 20 10-13 60.
STAUNTON (64) — Brown 2 0-0 6, Scott 1 0-0 3, Carey 5 0-0 11, Watts 0 2-2 2, Chapman 4 4-6 14, Simms 1 0-0 3, Jones 3 2-4 9, Cabell 3 3-3 9, Williams 2 0-0 4 Tolar 1 0-0 3, Moore, Desper, Jackson, TOTALS 25 11-15 64.
BUFFALO GAP 7 21 15 8 9 — 60
STAUNTON 16 12 13 10 13 — 64