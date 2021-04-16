Stuarts Draft beats Strasburg to win Region 2B football title

STUARTS DRAFT — For the second season in a row, the Stuarts Draft Cougars advanced to the Group 2 state semifinal, defeating visiting Strasburg 20-3 on Friday night.
The victory gave Stuarts Draft its second consecutive Region 2B trophy.
The Cougar defense was dominant all night, as the Rams had trouble moving the ball on the ground and even more difficulty through the air.
Only an early field goal by Strasburg prevented a shutout by Stuarts Draft.
"Our defense has been lights out," said Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd.
Led by seniors Latrell Fomby, Dustyn Fitzgerald and a host of others, the Cougars' defense wreaked havoc on the Rams all game.
A pair of fumbles by the Cougars set up Strasburg's only score of the game.
The first miscue resulted in a 10-yard loss, but an alert Aaron Nice fell on the ball for the Draft.
But on the next play, Strasburg's William Roller made a big hit on the ball carrier and Omari Holliday pounced on the pigskin at the Draft 13.
The Cougar defense stopped the Rams right there and forced a 31-yard field goal by Ram kicker Brady Neary early in the second quarter.
With time running out in the first half, Stuarts Draft's offense came to life and it appeared that sophomore quarterback Fannon Vance had tossed a nine-yard TD pass to Jo'-el Howard with just six seconds left on the clock. But after conferring, the officials marked the ball inside the one.
From there, with just two ticks left, Nice blasted into the end zone and freshman Bryce Dennison converted the point after, giving the Cougars a 7-3 lead at halftime.
After Nice broke free on a 53-yard scoring jaunt, the Cougars went up 14-3 with 6:06 left in the third period.
Fomby then recovered a Strasburg fumble after the Rams' quarterback Ryan Jenkins was sacked.
Nice scored his third TD of the night in the fourth period with 8:32 left in the game, but Dennison's conversion kick was blocked by the Rams' line to make the final score 20-3.
"He (Nice) is a bull," Floyd said. "He never gets tired."
Nice finished with 194 yards rushing on 23 carries to go with his three touchdowns.
"I'm just happy to be able to coach this group another week," Floyd said. "It's been a joy and a blessing. They've worked hard and earned everything they have gotten."
Next up for the Cougars is a trip to the bay to face Poquoson next Saturday, a 49-12 winner over Amelia.
The winner of that game will play for the state championship.
STUARTS DRAFT 20, STRASBURG 3
Strasburg 0 3 0 0 — 3