Stuarts Draft beats Strasburg to win Region 2B football title

STUARTS DRAFT — For the second season in a row, the Stuarts Draft Cougars advanced to the Group 2 state semifinal, defeating visiting Strasburg 20-3 on Friday night.

The victory gave Stuarts Draft its second consecutive Region 2B trophy.

The Cougar defense was dominant all night, as the Rams had trouble moving the ball on the ground and even more difficulty through the air.

Only an early field goal by Strasburg prevented a shutout by Stuarts Draft.

"Our defense has been lights out," said Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd.

Led by seniors Latrell Fomby, Dustyn Fitzgerald and a host of others, the Cougars' defense wreaked havoc on the Rams all game.

A pair of fumbles by the Cougars set up Strasburg's only score of the game.

The first miscue resulted in a 10-yard loss, but an alert Aaron Nice fell on the ball for the Draft.

But on the next play, Strasburg's William Roller made a big hit on the ball carrier and Omari Holliday pounced on the pigskin at the Draft 13.

The Cougar defense stopped the Rams right there and forced a 31-yard field goal by Ram kicker Brady Neary early in the second quarter.