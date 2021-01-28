Stuarts Draft boys basketball team beats Waynesboro to keep final spot for Region 2B tournament

STUARTS DRAFT — Stuarts Draft enhanced its chances for postseason play Thursday night after the Cougars used a strong third quarter to pull away for a 50-38 victory over the short-handed Waynesboro Little Giants in nondistrict boys basketball.
The Cougars, who won their second straight after ending a six-game losing streak Tuesday at Wilson Memorial, entered the night sitting in the eighth and final spot for a berth into the Region 2B tournament, which starts Feb. 8.
Draft (3-6) turned a six-point halftime lead into a 17-point advantage after outscoring the Giants 18-7 in the third quarter. Waynesboro (1-9), which was playing without two starters, had closed the first half on a 5-0 run to get back into contention, 21-15, at the break. The Giants had rebounded from a miserable two-point first quarter when they trailed 10-2 after eight minutes.
“We talked at halftime about the first four minutes of the third quarter to try and make a run,” Draft head coach Brad DeWitt said. “We were able to do that and established control.”
The Cougars quickly doubled their advantage to begin the second half on field goals, two coming off Waynesboro turnovers, by Jo’-el Howard, Chase Schages and Cobey Rothgeb.
Samir Moore’s three-point play temporarily stopped the run, but the Cougars then reeled off the next nine points, including a 3-pointer by Schages, doubling the margin at 36-18 with 3:03 left in the quarter.
Draft’s third-period charge enabled it to carry a 39-22 lead into the final eight minutes.
The Giants didn’t go away quietly. Trailing 45-28 after Schages’ third bomb of the game, Waynesboro embarked on a 10-1 surge. Moore had back-to-back baskets, while Maki Devaughn and MyKal Gardner converted consecutive turnovers by the Cougars into scores that suddenly cut the deficit to 46-38 with 1:46 remaining.
But the Giants never scored again as Draft’s Blake Stinespring had two paint buckets to close out the scoring.
DeWitt, who slid over to the boys job this season after coaching the Cougar girls, has always preached to be at your best at the end of the season.
“My goal as a coach has always been to get the team playing its best basketball toward the end,” he said. “We are getting better at the right time.
“We didn’t execute as well tonight as I would have liked, but Waynesboro plays good defense and its post players gave us problems,” DeWitt said.
The Draft coach isn’t concerned about the postseason or where the Cougars might be seeded right now.
“We are just trying to get better each day, and focus on the next game that’s on our schedule,” DeWitt said.
Waynesboro head coach Sidney Diggs once again watched the same movie with his team.
“Transition defense and turnovers did it to us again,” he said. “That has the same story all season, but I was happy with the way the guys battled back late in the game.”
Schages led the Cougars with 13 points, while Aaron Nice and Rothgeb each recorded nine.
For the Giants, the inside tandem of Devaughn and Moore netted 12 and nine, respectively.
The Cougar return to Shenandoah District play Friday at home against Staunton. Waynesboro next has a 3 p.m. Saturday home game with Rockbridge County.
Draft won the jayvee game 56-26. Izaiyah Ale Bell paced the Cougars with 11 points, while Harley Frame and Aidan Conner each had seven. Amari Carter topped the Giants with eight.
STUARTS DRAFT 50, WAYNESBORO 38
WAYNESBORO (38) — Groves 2 0-0 6, Blair 1 0-0 2, Sites 1 0-0 2, Gardner 3 0-0 7, Moore 4 1-3 9, Devaughn 6 0-0 12, Barber 0 0-2 0, Clark, Kirby, TOTALS 17 1-5
STUARTS DRAFT (50) — Brydge 2 0-0 5, Rothgeb 4 0-0 9, Cash 1 0-0 2, Watkins 0 1-2 1, Schages 4 2-3 13, Howard 2 0-3 4, Stinespring 3 1-2 7, Nice 3 3-6 9, Wayne, Willis, Clinedinst, TOTALS 19 7-16 50.
WAYNESBORO 2 13 7 16 — 38