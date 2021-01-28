Stuarts Draft boys basketball team beats Waynesboro to keep final spot for Region 2B tournament

Draft’s third-period charge enabled it to carry a 39-22 lead into the final eight minutes.

The Giants didn’t go away quietly. Trailing 45-28 after Schages’ third bomb of the game, Waynesboro embarked on a 10-1 surge. Moore had back-to-back baskets, while Maki Devaughn and MyKal Gardner converted consecutive turnovers by the Cougars into scores that suddenly cut the deficit to 46-38 with 1:46 remaining.

But the Giants never scored again as Draft’s Blake Stinespring had two paint buckets to close out the scoring.

DeWitt, who slid over to the boys job this season after coaching the Cougar girls, has always preached to be at your best at the end of the season.

“My goal as a coach has always been to get the team playing its best basketball toward the end,” he said. “We are getting better at the right time.

“We didn’t execute as well tonight as I would have liked, but Waynesboro plays good defense and its post players gave us problems,” DeWitt said.

The Draft coach isn’t concerned about the postseason or where the Cougars might be seeded right now.

“We are just trying to get better each day, and focus on the next game that’s on our schedule,” DeWitt said.