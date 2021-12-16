Stuarts Draft boys basketball team looks to strike a balance in new system

STUARTS DRAFT — For second-year Stuarts Draft High School basketball coach Brad DeWitt, it’s all about putting his puzzle pieces together.

After former coach Mike Gale’s up-tempo “3diculous style” from two years ago, DeWitt implemented a more conventional style last season, but had to do so during the pandemic-shortened season.

The Cougars still want to get out and run on the fast break and play tight man-to-man defense, but shot selection will be key according to the SDHS head coach.

“Our shot selection was better tonight,” DeWitt said after losing a tough 48-40 decision to visiting Alleghany County on Tuesday night. “We had good looks, the shots just didn’t fall.”

Stuarts Draft closed to within two points twice in the third period, but couldn’t hit the key shot when they needed it.

The Cougars are trying to strike a balance between a good inside game and some three-point shooting from the perimeter and DeWitt has the right ingredients in place to do both.