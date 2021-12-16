Stuarts Draft boys basketball team looks to strike a balance in new system

STUARTS DRAFT — For second-year Stuarts Draft High School basketball coach Brad DeWitt, it’s all about putting his puzzle pieces together.
After former coach Mike Gale’s up-tempo “3diculous style” from two years ago, DeWitt implemented a more conventional style last season, but had to do so during the pandemic-shortened season.
The Cougars still want to get out and run on the fast break and play tight man-to-man defense, but shot selection will be key according to the SDHS head coach.
“Our shot selection was better tonight,” DeWitt said after losing a tough 48-40 decision to visiting Alleghany County on Tuesday night. “We had good looks, the shots just didn’t fall.”
Stuarts Draft closed to within two points twice in the third period, but couldn’t hit the key shot when they needed it.
The Cougars are trying to strike a balance between a good inside game and some three-point shooting from the perimeter and DeWitt has the right ingredients in place to do both.
In the post the Cougars have veteran senior Blake Stinespring, a tough, hard-nosed player who has a good inside shooting touch and 6’6” junior Shawn Valentine, who will cause problems for the opposition.
“His (Valentine’s) defense is ahead of his offense right now,” DeWitt said. “We have a big focus on rebounding.”
Defensively, the Cougars are working on cutting off penetration and their focus in guarding is staying in front of the ball.
Against the Mountaineers, Stuarts Draft did a good job of team defense in closing off the driving lanes in the second half.
Also, the Cougars improved in terms of team development.
“This was the best executed game we’ve had so far,” DeWitt said.
Although the Cougars have started 0-4 this season, there is plenty of season left to put the pieces together.
Draft does have decent speed, quickness and size as well as experience.
Seven of the 12 varsity players are seniors including Stinespring, guards Devin Brydge, Nathan Wayne, Levi Willis, Dawson Jones and swing players Chase Shages and Colton Harris.
Joining Valentine in the junior class are guards Colin Graham and swing player Isaac Wood.
Harley Frame is the lone sophomore and freshman Landon Graber rounds out the squad.
DeWitt said that he plans to rotate all 12 players.
Graber, who just completed his varsity football season at quarterback and defensive back for the Cougars, started Tuesday’s game at guard.
“He (Graber) is a really good player with a bright future,” DeWitt said.
The Cougars play in the always tough Shenandoah District as the only Class 2 school. If the Cougars grab a regional spot, they will compete against six Bull Run District teams and Buckingham County.
DeWitt looks for Wilson Memorial and Staunton to lead district play, but both are Class 3 schools.
To be successful, the Cougars need to shoot a higher percentage of shots, defend as a team and develop a winning chemistry.
“They come to work every day, they stay positive and they are willing to learn,” DeWitt said. “We have the potential to be pretty good. We need to have all 12 players stay healthy and it will be a collective effort.”
Stuarts Draft hosts Nelson County on Friday and plays in the Strasburg Tournament during the Christmas break.