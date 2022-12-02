Stuarts Draft boys basketball team outlasts Luray

STUARTS DRAFT — With time running out, sophomore Donovan Jenkins wanted to put an exclamation point on Stuarts Draft’s win over the visiting Luray Bulldogs on Friday night.

Jenkins extended defensively to block a three-pointer on the perimeter, sprinted the other way, received the pass, and delivered a crowd-pleasing dunk. The play capped off a 23-point, 10-rebound night for the sophomore as the Cougars prevailed 71-61 over Luray.

“Put it on someone’s head,” Jenkins said when asked what was going through his mind before the dunk.

Despite the game’s outcome, Luray opened the game on fire from three-point land, a trend that continued for most of the night. The Bulldogs made 13 three-pointers on the night.

“Luray shot the lights out from three,” Draft head coach Brad Dewitt said. “It made it difficult for us. We’ve got to do a better job guarding the three, but we were worried about some of their post players as well. The big thing I saw tonight is that we were mentally tough.”

The two teams maintained an even matchup through the first quarter, but Jenkins propelled the team to a lead with seven second-quarter points. The Cougars struggled a bit with allowing offensive rebounds, but five quick points from Landon Graber late in the quarter allowed Stuarts Draft to head to the break leading 33-28.

Jenkins dealt with a nagging shoulder issue and came out with it taped up in the second quarter, and proceeded to roll his ankle on the opening play of the third quarter. Playing through the pain, Jenkins notched a couple more baskets in quick succession.

“I just try to pick my team up when we’re down,” Jenkins said of the energy he tries to bring to games.

The Bulldogs threatened Draft’s lead late in the third when they continued converting three-pointers. Luray freshman Matthew Owens nailed his fourth three-pointer of the game to bring his team within one with 1:33 left in the third after they trailed by as many as 11 earlier in the quarter.

The Cougars responded with a 6-0 run to give themselves some cushion, capped off by a nice bucket from Izaiyah Bell through a foul.

Bell made a couple more baskets in the fourth, and Jenkins converted back-to-back scores to give the Cougars an 11-point lead with five minutes remaining. Draft kept the offensive pressure up to thwart any Bulldogs’ comeback attempts and secure the victory.

To go along with Jenkins’ big night, Graber provided 15 points, Harley Frame rode hot-shooting to 14, and Bell scored 12.

Landon Vile led the Bulldogs with 13 points, while Owens and Bailey Graybeal both had 12.

Stuarts Draft improves to 2-0 with the win and will play next at home against Mountain View on Tuesday.

“We’re definitely excited,” Dewitt said about the season. “We’re a fairly young team. Our goal each day is to get better by 1%. The players are continuing to work hard, so I think we’re headed in the right direction.”

STUARTS DRAFT 71, LURAY 61

STUARTS DRAFT 17 16 18 20 — 71

LURAY 17 11 18 15 — 61

STUARTS DRAFT (71) — Jenkins 10 3-4 23, Graber 5 2-2 15, Bell 5 1-3 12, Frame 5 0-2 14, Graham 3 0-0 8, Moore 0 0-3 0, Clements, Wang, Wood, Ramsey, Cote, Conner TOTALS 28 7-14 71.

LURAY (61) — Graybeal 4 0-2 12, Vile 3 5-5 13, Lentz 4 1-2 9, Blake 1 0-0 3, Owens 4 0-0 12, Lawson 1 0-0 2, K. Frye 3 0-0 8, Stevens, Ancell, J. Frye, Seekford TOTALS 20 6-9 61.