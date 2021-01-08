Stuarts Draft boys basketball team rallies to beat Wilson Memorial

STUARTS DRAFT — In the first return to play, the Stuarts Draft boys basketball team rallied with a fourth-period surge to defeat visiting Wilson Memorial 61-54 in an Augusta County rivalry matchup Friday night.
Sparked by Jo'el Howard and Aaron Nice, the Cougars outscored the Green Hornets 20-13 in the fourth quarter after the two teams were tied at 41 after three quarters.
The neighboring Shenandoah District rivals battled back and forth with Wilson leading most of the way until the final frame.
Wilson's Finn Irving and Josh Johnson each hit an early three-pointer to put the visitors up 8-4 and increased the advantage to 13-8 on a trey by Jaziel Mensah-Agyakum.
Another three-pointer by Aidan Podgorski gave the Hornets a 20-15 lead before the Cougars ended the quarter on a 6-2 run to end the half, with Wilson clinging to a 22-21 lead.
Mensah-Agyakum scored on two strong moves to the bucket in the third period to keep Wilson in front, but the Cougars again made a late run in the quarter, with Nice and Howard each scoring five points to spark a 10-4 closing run in the period.
The Cougars' defense clamped down hard in the fourth quarter, holding the Hornets to just three points on an early three by Irving. From there, the Hornets went into a prolonged scoring drought and the Cougars took control.
Scoring 14 unanswered points, Stuarts Draft pushed the lead to 55-44 with 1:39 left in the game.
From there, the Cougars held off the Hornets to claim the first victory of the season.
Howard finished with 20 points and Nice tallied 19 with Blake Stinespring tossing in eight points.
Howard also had two steals, while Dalton Jones had six points and five rebounds.
For Wilson, Mensah-Agyakum led the way with 14 points and Irving notched 13 points.
"We're just thankful to be able to play," said SDHS head coach Brad Dewitt. "The boys battled back and we had a really good second half against a really good team."
Wilson coach Jeremy Hartman agreed.
"It's been 11 months since we had a game," Hartman said. "All the administrative things around the game have been tough; the basketball part is the fun part. It's a weird situation but we just adjust and make the best of it."
Junior Josh Johnson had a strong all-around game for the Hornets with 10 points, three steals and seven assists.