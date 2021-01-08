Stuarts Draft boys basketball team rallies to beat Wilson Memorial

The Cougars' defense clamped down hard in the fourth quarter, holding the Hornets to just three points on an early three by Irving. From there, the Hornets went into a prolonged scoring drought and the Cougars took control.

Scoring 14 unanswered points, Stuarts Draft pushed the lead to 55-44 with 1:39 left in the game.

From there, the Cougars held off the Hornets to claim the first victory of the season.

Howard finished with 20 points and Nice tallied 19 with Blake Stinespring tossing in eight points.

Howard also had two steals, while Dalton Jones had six points and five rebounds.

For Wilson, Mensah-Agyakum led the way with 14 points and Irving notched 13 points.

"We're just thankful to be able to play," said SDHS head coach Brad Dewitt. "The boys battled back and we had a really good second half against a really good team."

Wilson coach Jeremy Hartman agreed.

"It's been 11 months since we had a game," Hartman said. "All the administrative things around the game have been tough; the basketball part is the fun part. It's a weird situation but we just adjust and make the best of it."