Stuarts Draft boys basketball team snaps losing streak with win over rival Wilson Memorial

FISHERSVILLE — Stuarts Draft hadn’t won a boys basketball game since the season-opener against Wilson Memorial, and the Green Hornets hadn’t lost since that Jan. 8 contest.

The two county rivals met for the second time Tuesday night, and you guessed it, both streaks came to an end.

The Cougars started fast, weathered Hornet rallies, and finished strong for a 60-52 victory in the Shenandoah District clash.

Draft (2-5, 2-6) had lost six straight since beating the Hornets 61-54 in the first meeting, while Wilson (7-2, 4-2) was flying high with a seven-game winning streak before it all came crashing down.

The Cougars scored the game’s first 12 points in delivering a quick punch. The Hornets responded with a 14-0 run in the third quarter that enabled them to grab a 36-29 lead.

However, Draft hit the home team with another 12-0 run bridging the third and fourth periods to recapture the upper hand for good. The Cougars sealed the deal with a late 9-0 spurt.

“We are finally starting to figure it out,” first-year Draft head coach Brad DeWitt said. “It has been a big change in playing style for the guys, and they are getting better at it each day. It is beginning to click, and I am proud of how they have hung in there.”