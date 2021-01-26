Stuarts Draft boys basketball team snaps losing streak with win over rival Wilson Memorial

FISHERSVILLE — Stuarts Draft hadn’t won a boys basketball game since the season-opener against Wilson Memorial, and the Green Hornets hadn’t lost since that Jan. 8 contest.
The two county rivals met for the second time Tuesday night, and you guessed it, both streaks came to an end.
The Cougars started fast, weathered Hornet rallies, and finished strong for a 60-52 victory in the Shenandoah District clash.
Draft (2-5, 2-6) had lost six straight since beating the Hornets 61-54 in the first meeting, while Wilson (7-2, 4-2) was flying high with a seven-game winning streak before it all came crashing down.
The Cougars scored the game’s first 12 points in delivering a quick punch. The Hornets responded with a 14-0 run in the third quarter that enabled them to grab a 36-29 lead.
However, Draft hit the home team with another 12-0 run bridging the third and fourth periods to recapture the upper hand for good. The Cougars sealed the deal with a late 9-0 spurt.
“We are finally starting to figure it out,” first-year Draft head coach Brad DeWitt said. “It has been a big change in playing style for the guys, and they are getting better at it each day. It is beginning to click, and I am proud of how they have hung in there.”
While the Cougars were finally able to taste victory again, Wilson was letting its hold on first place slip away. The Hornets are now tied with Fort Defiance for the top spot after the Indians beat Buffalo Gap 68-51.
The Hornets and Indians are in a furious battle for the district’s lone automatic berth into the eight-team Region 3C tournament. The region does offer one at-large bid, which is afforded to the team with the highest points rating among the Class 3 schools that don’t automatically qualify from Valley, Shenandoah, Jefferson and Seminole districts.
“It is not time to panic,” Wilson head coach Jeremy Hartman said. “We still control our own destiny.”
But the Cougars made that destiny journey a bit bumpier.
Draft smacked the Hornets hard in taking the 12-0 lead only 3:40 into the game. Cougar junior post Blake Stinespring dished out abuse inside with eight points, including the first three baskets of the game.
“Blake is a good post player, and this system gets him more involved in the paint,” DeWitt said. “His play inside makes it a lot easier on our guards.”
After the 12-0 opening burst, the Hornets’ Jaziel Mensah had six points during a 9-0 spurt, but Wilson still trailed 14-9 after eight minutes.
The Cougars pushed the margin to 22-13 after Aaron Nice’s three-point play at the 3:56 mark, but Wilson forged its first tie at 22-all with 2:10 on the clock.
Ethan Cash scored the final five points, including a 3-pointer, giving the Cougars a 27-22 margin at the break.
The Hornets appeared to seize control midway of the third quarter when a 14-0 blitz lifted them into their lead of the game at 36-29 with 2:49 on the clock.
But Draft wasn’t fazed. After cutting the deficit to 39-35 after three periods, the run continued into the fourth as Stinespring had two more post moves, enabling the Cougars to pull back ahead 44-39 with 4:37 left.
The Hornets twice trimmed the deficit to one point, but Draft sealed the deal with another 9-0 frenzy, which Chase Schages capped with a 3-pointer for a 55-45 margin with 1:25 showing.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” DeWitt said. “We would like to avoid those peaks and valleys, but sometimes you just can’t. I was extremely pleased how the guys handled the adversity when Wilson was making one of its runs.”
Hartman shouldered the blame for his team’s less-than-stellar performance.
“I didn’t do a good job getting the kids prepared to play, especially against Draft’s zone,” he said. “That is twice their zone has hurt us. We didn’t have good ball movement against it and we didn’t knock down shots. We didn’t make their zone work because we didn’t execute.”
Hartman also wasn’t pleased with the post defense, which gave up a career-high 18 points to Stinespring.
“We got the inside position and did what he wanted. That was big people beating us little people. Our weak side help wasn’t good at all,” he said.
Besides Stinespring’s career night, Cash added 14 points for the Cougars.
Mensah paced three Hornets in double figures with 20 points. Finn Irving had 12 and Jaxon Hartman 10.
The rejuvenated Cougars return home Thursday to battle Waynesboro. The Hornets travel across the county Friday to Buffalo Gap.
No jayvee game was played as the Wilson program is still on pause because of health and safety protocols.
STUARTS DRAFT 60, WILSON MEMORIAL 52
STUARTS DRAFT (60) — Rothgeb 2 0-1 4, Cash 5 2-2 14, Watkins 1 0-0 2, Schages 3 1-2 8, Howard 3 2-3 8, Stinespring 9 0-0 18, Nince 2 2-3 6, Brydge, Wayne, TOTALS 25 7-11 60.
WILSON (52) — Hartman 4 0-0 10, Mensah 5 10-12 20, Johnson 2 0-0 4, Briseno 2 0-0 4, Irving 5 0-0 12, Schatz 1 0-0 2, Carter, Podgorski, Armstrong, TOTALS 17 10-12 52.
STUARTS DRAFT 14 13 8 25 — 60
WILSON 9 13 17 13 — 52