Stuarts Draft boys win state Class 2 track and field championship

There were several individual state crowns on Saturday, but perhaps the most amazing part of the Stuarts Draft boys title, the first in school history, is that it was accomplished without a single individual state title.

“We are a family. We work together as a team,” explained Jayden Watkins of his team’s success Saturday.

Newly-minted graduate Jo-el Howard added: “We have been talking about this from the 8th grade and this was our last try. Now we are the state champions.”

Cougar Coach James Carter added that this was the first-ever regional and state championship for the Cougar track and field teams.

“This means a lot to us as a coach because we have spent a lot of time preparing for this. Track is like a chess match. You have to put the kids where you can get the most points,” he said, giving credit to his entire coaching staff that works as a team for both the boys and the girls squads.

“What an effort everyone has put in all year. We came back from COVID and a pandemic and were allowed to run a shortened season and no one ever complained. Every day was filled with positive attitudes,” he added.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}