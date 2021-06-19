Stuarts Draft boys win state Class 2 track and field championship

HARRISONBURG — Since they were in the eighth grade, now-graduated senior athletes at Stuarts Draft High School have dreamed of getting a state championship title in athletics. Time after time in a variety of sports, the Cougars have fallen just short, including two state runners-up trophies in football.
With graduation weeks ago, the Class 2 state track and field meet held at James Madison University’s athletic complex Saturday, was their last chance. Going into the meet’s final event, the 4x400 relay, the Cougars knew they had to score at least one point to outpace Bruton High School for the title.
They did more than just score one point; they kicked things into high gear to finish with a 3:42.04 time for a third-place that cemented the state title.
Cheering on the Cougars was local rival Staunton High School. The entire Storm squad went down to the far curve and urged the Cougars on to the finish. Anchor leg Logan Perry said he heard the Storm and it pushed him onto the finish line.
“I just kept saying, ‘I have to get him…I have to hold onto this,” Logan Perry said.
The Cougars finished the day with 65 points to 57 for Bruton High School. Hot on the heels of both teams was Staunton High School with 49 points. Buffalo Gap finished 17th with 16 points.
On the girls’ side of the meet, Stuarts Draft captured sixth with 35 points, while Staunton was just three points behind in seventh with 32 points.
There were several individual state crowns on Saturday, but perhaps the most amazing part of the Stuarts Draft boys title, the first in school history, is that it was accomplished without a single individual state title.
“We are a family. We work together as a team,” explained Jayden Watkins of his team’s success Saturday.
Newly-minted graduate Jo-el Howard added: “We have been talking about this from the 8th grade and this was our last try. Now we are the state champions.”
Cougar Coach James Carter added that this was the first-ever regional and state championship for the Cougar track and field teams.
“This means a lot to us as a coach because we have spent a lot of time preparing for this. Track is like a chess match. You have to put the kids where you can get the most points,” he said, giving credit to his entire coaching staff that works as a team for both the boys and the girls squads.
“What an effort everyone has put in all year. We came back from COVID and a pandemic and were allowed to run a shortened season and no one ever complained. Every day was filled with positive attitudes,” he added.
Although Carter’s team had no individual firsts, several athletes piled up multiple medals. Aaron Nice was third in the 110 hurdles and then finished with an amazing second place in the 300-meter hurdles after hitting the second to last hurdle, falling to the track and getting back up to finish second.
Nice also joined Latrell Fomby, Howard, and Jayden Watkins for a second-place finish in the 4x100 relay.
Fomby was fourth in the pole vault, second in the discus and sixth in the shot. Watkins was third in the pole vault and the shot and seventh in the discus. Howard was fifth in the long jump and sixth in the triple jump.
On the girls’ side of the track meet, probably the most amazing win for the day was Stuarts Draft’s Leah Wood who set a state record in the pole vault at 11 feet, 1 inch. The second-place finisher cleared 8 feet. In fact, Wood’s vault would have also won the boys’ pole vault event.
Wood also finished second in the triple jump with a leap of 33 feet, 7 inches and third in the 300-meter hurdles.
Wood’s teammate Bethesda Stewart also medaled with a fourth in the 100-meter hurdles.
Staunton’s Ryan Bosserman was the only other individual to take gold Saturday. The junior had tried all year to hit 43 feet in the triple jump. He was able to do that Saturday for a personal record of 43 feet, 5 inches to grab first place. He also finished seventh in the long jump.
Bosserman teamed up with senior Brendan Apgar, sophomore Maaliah Cabell, and freshman Micah Sanders to roll past the competition in the 4x100 relay. The relay team, which was undefeated for the year, finished in 43.47.
In addition to Bosserman, that relay team was filled with talent that brought home several medals for the day. Senior Apgar was the jack of all trades for the team, taking second in the triple jump with a leap of 42 feet, 5.25 inches, and eighth in the pole vault.
Speedster Sanders was second in the 100 and fourth in the 200. T.J. Conner took seventh in the 1600 and Michael Michael was seventh in the 400.
New graduate Jessie Abshire of Buffalo Gap finished with a bang in his last high school track meet. He joined with Ben Cromer, Blake Cross, and Dakota Humphries to take third in the 4x800 relay and took fourth by himself in the 800. Ben Cromer was ninth in the 3200.
The Staunton girls had a big day as well. Aurora Schwaner, whom her coach calls the team’s franchise athlete, was second in the long jump, seventh in the 100, and fourth in the 200.
Senior Olivia Yurish was sixth in the pole vault, sixth in the 400, teamed up with Kriston Parr, Ta’Nia Fields, and Emysia Caul for third in the 4x100, and teamed up with Parr, Emely Cruz, and Emma Shuey for sixth in the 4x400.
Abby McKolay was third in the shot, Parr was eighth in the 100-meter hurdles, and Caul was eighth in the 100.