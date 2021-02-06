Stuarts Draft, Buffalo Gap grapplers shine in Region 2B Tournament

STRASBURG — Stuarts Draft captured three championships, while Buffalo Gap brought home two gold medals Saturday during the Region 2B wrestling tournament at Strasburg High School.
The Cougars’ Asher Coffey (152), Kyle Coffey (182) and Connor McCall (285) all won their respective weight classes to secure berths into the Class 2 state tournament. The Bison’s champions came from Mark Yoder (170) and Andrew Richardson (220).
Gap had three second-place finishers in Jesse Abshire (138), and the Hildebrand cousins Bryce (145) and Jeff (160). Draft earned one runner-up spot with Jovial Hatcher (113).
Only the top two wrestlers in each weight class advance to the state tournament instead of the usual four because of health and safety protocols that have been put in place by COVID-19 concerns.
Asher Coffey got the gold parade started for the Cougars. After a first-round bye, he pinned Gap’s Hunter Cline in 1:20 in the semifinals. Coffey needed only 53 seconds to fall Clarke County’s Alvaro Wong for the title.
Kyle Coffey followed the same path to his gold. He received a bye before pinning Strasburg’s Cameron Cogswell in 4:09 and Clarke County’s Trace Mansfield in 3:22.
McCall finished up the first-places for the Cougars. He, too, opened with a bye before recording a pair of dominating pins. McCall pinned Madison County’s Jaden Scruggs in 1:30 and took down Clarke County’s Roger Tapscott in 1:40 for his crown.
For the Bison, Yoder went into the semifinals after a bye and pinned Madison County’s Kris Dobyns in 2:52. He had a tougher match in the championship before securing a 9-5 decision over Strasburg’s Colby Shaw. Richardson had to wrestle three times for his gold, but he made quick work of his trio of opponents. He started by pinning Stonewall Jackson’s Hunter Rinker in 1:28 before needing just 20 seconds to pin Stuarts Draft’s Mason Graber. Richardson put on an impressive performance in the finals with a 20-6 major decision over Clarke County’s Michael Perozich.
Gap’s Abshire earned his state berth the hard way by wrestling back from losing his first match to win three straight. Abshire was pinned by Strasburg’s Jaylon Burks in the semifinals in 3:50. He started the road back in the consolation semifinals by pinning Madison County’s Jacob Sikora in 36 seconds before recording a 3:23 fall over the Cougars’ Luke Heller. Then in the second-place match to decide a state bid, he manhandled Stonewall Jackson’s Jesse Lemon for a 10-1 major decision.
Bryce Hildebrand had a 54-second pin of Draft’s Mauricio Ortiz in the semifinals, but got pinned by Strasburg’s David Burks in 1:22 in the championship. Under a new format for this year’s tournament, Hildebrand had to wrestle again in the second-place match where he scored a 6-2 decision over Clarke County’s Daniel Heath.
Jeff Hildebrand reached the championship by pinning Draft’s Christophe Fix in 49 seconds and decisioning Strasburg’s Collin Reynolds 11-9 in the semifinals. Hildebrand suffered a heartbreaking 4-3 setback to East Rockingham’s Tanner Baugher in the title match. He didn’t have to wrestle the second-place match since he had already beaten Reynolds. The second-place matches were only wrestled if the two competitors hadn’t competed against each other in earlier rounds.
Draft’s Hatcher secured a 4-0 win over Strasburg’s Jared Miller in the semifinals, but was pinned by Clarke County’s Landon Roper in 1:52 in the finals. No second-place match was necessary since Hatcher had earlier beaten Miller.
Gap’s Dylan Alphin (182) and Jacob Carter (285) along with Draft’s Clayton Wagoner (170) all barely missed qualifying for the state with third-place finishes. The trio will be alternates should a qualifier be unable to compete.
Host Strasburg won the team championship with 180 points, while Clarke County was second at 162. The Bison edged out Draft, 132-123, for third place.
The one-day Class 2 state tournament is scheduled for Feb. 19 at the Salem Civic Center.
