Stuarts Draft, Buffalo Gap grapplers shine in Region 2B Tournament

For the Bison, Yoder went into the semifinals after a bye and pinned Madison County’s Kris Dobyns in 2:52. He had a tougher match in the championship before securing a 9-5 decision over Strasburg’s Colby Shaw. Richardson had to wrestle three times for his gold, but he made quick work of his trio of opponents. He started by pinning Stonewall Jackson’s Hunter Rinker in 1:28 before needing just 20 seconds to pin Stuarts Draft’s Mason Graber. Richardson put on an impressive performance in the finals with a 20-6 major decision over Clarke County’s Michael Perozich.

Gap’s Abshire earned his state berth the hard way by wrestling back from losing his first match to win three straight. Abshire was pinned by Strasburg’s Jaylon Burks in the semifinals in 3:50. He started the road back in the consolation semifinals by pinning Madison County’s Jacob Sikora in 36 seconds before recording a 3:23 fall over the Cougars’ Luke Heller. Then in the second-place match to decide a state bid, he manhandled Stonewall Jackson’s Jesse Lemon for a 10-1 major decision.

Bryce Hildebrand had a 54-second pin of Draft’s Mauricio Ortiz in the semifinals, but got pinned by Strasburg’s David Burks in 1:22 in the championship. Under a new format for this year’s tournament, Hildebrand had to wrestle again in the second-place match where he scored a 6-2 decision over Clarke County’s Daniel Heath.