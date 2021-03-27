Stuarts Draft cheerleaders win Shenandoah District title

STAUNTON — Three-time defending state competition cheerleading champion Stuarts Draft added another trophy on Saturday.

Nearly flawless in their execution, the Cougars won the Shenandoah District cheerleading competition at Staunton High School.

“I’m amazed by their athleticism,” Stuarts Draft competition cheer coach Tammy Carter said. “I told them prior to coming on the mat, we were talking about nerves and anxiety and things like that. I said it’s not about being a cheerleader, it’s about being an athlete.

“When the music comes on — or when you hit that first motion on the mat — the athletic part of you kicks in; the brain that practices, that strives and works hard every day kicks in. I said, ‘you know you guys aren’t just cheerleaders. You’re athletes like everyone else. You have to learn to control your nerves and do what you’ve practiced.’ And they blow me away every single time.”

The Riverheads Gladiators, the first team to perform, finished second.

“I think our girls did great,” Riverheads coach Amanda Hemp said. “We made some changes from our last competition to this competition just to improve our scores, and they have accommodated those changes wonderfully. I’m very proud of what they just did.”