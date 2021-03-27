Stuarts Draft cheerleaders win Shenandoah District title

STAUNTON — Three-time defending state competition cheerleading champion Stuarts Draft added another trophy on Saturday.
Nearly flawless in their execution, the Cougars won the Shenandoah District cheerleading competition at Staunton High School.
“I’m amazed by their athleticism,” Stuarts Draft competition cheer coach Tammy Carter said. “I told them prior to coming on the mat, we were talking about nerves and anxiety and things like that. I said it’s not about being a cheerleader, it’s about being an athlete.
“When the music comes on — or when you hit that first motion on the mat — the athletic part of you kicks in; the brain that practices, that strives and works hard every day kicks in. I said, ‘you know you guys aren’t just cheerleaders. You’re athletes like everyone else. You have to learn to control your nerves and do what you’ve practiced.’ And they blow me away every single time.”
The Riverheads Gladiators, the first team to perform, finished second.
“I think our girls did great,” Riverheads coach Amanda Hemp said. “We made some changes from our last competition to this competition just to improve our scores, and they have accommodated those changes wonderfully. I’m very proud of what they just did.”
The Gladiators are the lone Shenandoah District School in Region 1B. Riverheads will compete at Central Lunenburg at 1 p.m. April 8.
Fort Defiance’s third-place finish was significant. Even before Saturday’s Shenandoah District championship began, all of the teams in the Shenandoah District knew they were moving on to regional competition except for the Indians and the Wilson Memorial Hornets.
Only the team with the higher score between Fort and Wilson — who both compete in Region3C — would move on to regional competition.
“I’m very pleased with what they put out there today,” Fort coach Melissa Hill said. “We had a little bit of a struggle in one of the stunts, but with the injuries we’ve sustained week and a half, that was an exceptional performance. I couldn’t be more proud of them. They didn’t let that deter them. They just kept pushing the entire time, and they’re performing injured.”
Fort will next compete at Fluvanna on April 10th.
The host school Staunton Storm, the last school to perform, finished fourth.
“I thought they did an excellent job,” Staunton coach Michelle Huggard said. “We’ve had to overcome lots of things this year. They’ve had to overcome injuries and a very small team. I’m very proud of them. We’ve had these girls for a very long time. There’s nothing else I can say other than I’m super proud.”
Wilson Memorial finished fifth in on Saturday.
“We had to change a lot of our routine from last weekend to this weekend,” co-coach Mallory Claytor said. “Practices were long and hard, but our girls were super excited for today.”
“We worked really hard,” Wilson cheer co-coach Tara Wagoner added. They were pumped. They were ready. They knew we added more difficulty. They came in and were ready to go.”
Buffalo Gap did not compete in the Shenandoah District championship. Stuarts Draft, Staunton and Buffalo Gap will compete in the Region 2B championships at Stuarts Draft on April 10th.