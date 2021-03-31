Stuarts Draft defeats Staunton in volleyball

STUARTS DRAFT — The Stuarts Draft Cougars picked up a big Shenandoah District volleyball win Wednesday night, deteating Staunton in four sets 25-20, 26-24, 21-25, 25-19.

"We stayed aggressive tonight, more aggresive than we've been in past games," said Cougars' head coach Kamron Johnson. "That was the key for us tonight."

The opening set was back-and-forth with 11 ties and seven lead changes.

Staunton used a service ace by Sidney Fix and a missed kill attempt by the Cougars to take a 17-15 lead, but Draft reeled off three straight points, the third on an ace by Hannah Berry, to regain the lead 18-17.

Staunton pulled even on a Draft service error before a kill by Hadley May and a Staunton miscue allowed the Cougars to regain the lead for good, 20-18. An error by the Cougars allowed the Storm to close within one, 20-19, but Draft scrored the next four points, two on kills by Maggie Lorenz, to go up 24-19. A block by Emma Witt kept the Storm alive before another kill by Lorenz closed out the first set 25-20.

Draft was forced to fight off several Staunton rallies in the second set.