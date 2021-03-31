Stuarts Draft defeats Staunton in volleyball

STUARTS DRAFT — The Stuarts Draft Cougars picked up a big Shenandoah District volleyball win Wednesday night, deteating Staunton in four sets 25-20, 26-24, 21-25, 25-19.
"We stayed aggressive tonight, more aggresive than we've been in past games," said Cougars' head coach Kamron Johnson. "That was the key for us tonight."
The opening set was back-and-forth with 11 ties and seven lead changes.
Staunton used a service ace by Sidney Fix and a missed kill attempt by the Cougars to take a 17-15 lead, but Draft reeled off three straight points, the third on an ace by Hannah Berry, to regain the lead 18-17.
Staunton pulled even on a Draft service error before a kill by Hadley May and a Staunton miscue allowed the Cougars to regain the lead for good, 20-18. An error by the Cougars allowed the Storm to close within one, 20-19, but Draft scrored the next four points, two on kills by Maggie Lorenz, to go up 24-19. A block by Emma Witt kept the Storm alive before another kill by Lorenz closed out the first set 25-20.
Draft was forced to fight off several Staunton rallies in the second set.
An ace by McKenzie Tillman had the Cougars out front 17-12, but the Storm scored four straight points, one on a kill by Witt and two more on kills by Kriston Parr to close to within a point, 17-16.
The Cougars then took advantage of several Staunton miscues and a kill by Amelia Barltley to forge ahead 22-16.
Draft led 24-20, but the Storm continued to fight and an ace by Gabby Liccione and a kill by Ameiya Robinson helped the visitors knot the score at 24-24. A kill by Miranda Scotti returned serve to the Draft and a kill by May closed out the second set 26-24, giving the Cougars a 2-0 lead.
Staunton held a 16-14 lead in the third set before kills by Scotti, Bartley and Kayleigh Johnson moved the Cougars ahead 17-16. The lead changed hands three times with an ace by Shellie Simonetti giving the Storm a 20-19 edge. Afte Draft tied the score, kills by Liccione and Fix gave Staunton the lead for good, 22-20,
Draft scored on a kill by Tillman, but Staunton finished off the set with the next three points with Liccione's service ace closing out the 25-21 victory.
Draft used a 4-0 spurt to take a 13-7 lead in the fourth set and Staunton was unable to rally. Draft led 19-12 before Staunton scored three straight points to get within four, 19-15, but a block by Scotti and a bad pass by the Storm pushed the Draft lead to 21-15.
After a kill by Staunton's Witt, Draft responded with a kill by Scotti and an ace by Johnson to move ahead 23-16 and the Cougars went on to close out the match with a 25-19 win in set No. 4.
"When we lost the third set, we didn't let that get us down," said Draft's head coach Johnson. "We stayed aggressive and that worked for us."
Draft had five players finish with at least five kills, led by May with 10. Scotti put down eight kills while Lorenz, Johnson and Tillman each finished with five.
"We have a team where everyone can hit and they all can pass," Johnson added. " We don't have to go to one hitter all the time. We try to set different players to keep our opponents off balance and that worked pretty well tonight."
Fix paced Staunton with 10 kills, followed by Robinson with nine and Witt with eight.