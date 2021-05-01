Stuarts Draft fights to the end against Appomattox in wild football state final

Appomattox was pinned deep in its own territory and were forced to punt.

Rothgeb made a fair catch at the Raiders’ 37-yard line and Nice burst up the middle untouched on a 36-yard scoring run to make it 41-38 with 42 seconds remaining in the third period.

The Cougars’ defense came through again, but senior punter Bronson Williams flipped the field with a 69-yard wind-aided boot which sent the Cougars’ back to their own 17.

The Raiders then produced yet another big play, as Booker pounced on a punt fumble in the end zone for a touchdown. The extra point gave the defending champs a 10-point cushion (48-38) with 8:23 left in the game.

Still, the Cougars had another opportunity as their offensive line continued to lead the way for another march downfield.

“Coach Mikell (Abe) does a great job with those guys on the offensive line and there were huge holes opened for us,” Floyd said. “It was one of their best games.”

The Cougar drive stalled at the Raiders’ 25, but there was still more drama left to unfold.

The Raiders tried to surprise the Draft with a pass play, but senior Ethan Cash leaped to snag a Lawing aerial. giving the Cougars great field possession at the Appomattox 17.