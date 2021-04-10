Stuarts Draft finishes second in Region 2B cheerleading championship

STUARTS DRAFT — East Rockingham’s competition cheer squad defeated three-time defending state champion Stuarts Draft by a narrow margin to win the Region 2B championship Saturday.
While the Cougars had the top score over the Eagles in the first round by a half point, East Rock took the second round 248 to 245.5 over Draft. In 2021, due to COVID regulations, only the top team East Rock will advance to the state championship competition.
Draft’s second round score was the program’s second highest score of the year, but fell just short of allowing the Cougars to chase a four-peat.
The close loss stops Stuart Draft’s remarkable state championship run at three.
“I watched these girls put their heart and their soul into it, and it all came to fruition on that mat in those three minutes,” Stuarts Draft coach Tammy Carter said. “My struggle is I can’t give them the reason why. It’s not as black and white as a basket or a touchdown. I can’t tell them, ‘This is why.’
“I think as a coach — I call myself a coach mom because I love these babies like they are my very own — to know they are hurting and have doubt and questions I can’t answer is so hard. But to know they gave their all on that mat is why I’m hoping that after a little bit of time we find our peace.”
Bethesda Stewart, one of nine Cougar seniors hoping for the four-peat, said her tears weren’t from losing.
“I’m really proud of my team; really proud of them,” Stewart said. “I’m not crying because I’m sad we lost. I’ve never been a person who wants to keep a streak or whatever. It’s just the joy of cheering. And I had a lot of fun. I’m just happy that my last routine was here on the floor with them.”
Page County was the third team that made it to the championship round.
Staunton had a strong fifth-place showing with no deduction. The Storm cheerleaders showed no ill effect of a technological glitch that made them restart their routine 20 minutes after first attempting it.
“Once everything got back together, the girls did a great job of pulling themselves together,” Staunton coach Michelle Huggard said. “Perseverance is a key word with us, and they came out and they shined. I’m super proud.”
Staunton cheerleader Madison Bowyer was proud of the Storm’s efforts.
“We had a lot of energy,” Bowyer said. “We had good vibes today, and honestly we just had fun.”
Fort Defiance competed in the Region 3C competition at Fluvanna High School. The Indians completed their season with an error-free first round score of 206.