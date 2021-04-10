Stuarts Draft finishes second in Region 2B cheerleading championship

STUARTS DRAFT — East Rockingham’s competition cheer squad defeated three-time defending state champion Stuarts Draft by a narrow margin to win the Region 2B championship Saturday.

While the Cougars had the top score over the Eagles in the first round by a half point, East Rock took the second round 248 to 245.5 over Draft. In 2021, due to COVID regulations, only the top team East Rock will advance to the state championship competition.

Draft’s second round score was the program’s second highest score of the year, but fell just short of allowing the Cougars to chase a four-peat.

The close loss stops Stuart Draft’s remarkable state championship run at three.

“I watched these girls put their heart and their soul into it, and it all came to fruition on that mat in those three minutes,” Stuarts Draft coach Tammy Carter said. “My struggle is I can’t give them the reason why. It’s not as black and white as a basket or a touchdown. I can’t tell them, ‘This is why.’