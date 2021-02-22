Stuarts Draft finishes seventh in Class 2 wrestling tournament

SALEM - Three wrestlers from Stuarts Draft High School took runner-up honors at the Class 2 Wrestling Tournament held Monday at the Salem Civic Center.

Asher Coffey, Kyle Coffey and Connor McCall all wrestled their way to the finals, picking up wins in the quarterfinals and semifinals.

"I was a little disappointed in the finals, but all told we had a pretty good tournament," said SDHS wrestling coach Abe Mikell.

In one of the most exciting matches of the day, Lebanon's Cole Jessee edged Asher Coffey 3-2 in the 152-lb. title bout after Coffey had scored a takedown earlier in the third period. Coffey finished his career at the Draft with a 112-26 record.

After drawing a quarterfinal bye, Kyle Coffey, in his first season on the varsity mat for the Cougars, advanced to the finals with a second-round pin over James River senior Addison McCaleb.

But then the Cougar freshman faced the dubious task of facing three-time state champ Justin Fritz of Graham and was pinned in the first round of the 182-lb. weight class.

Finally, McCall, a junior, went up against Tazewell's Josh Herndon in the heavyweight final and suffered a second-round pin.