Stuarts Draft football team cruises past Wilson Memorial

STUARTS DRAFT — Wilson Memorial hung around with Stuarts Draft for about one quarter.

The second quarter was a completely different story.

The Cougars scored five of their six first-half touchdowns in the second stanza en route to a convincing 42-7 victory over the Hornets in Shenandoah District football action Friday night.

On a senior night in a middle of March, there was plenty for Draft’s upperclassmen to celebrate.

“I’m happy for the seniors,” Stuarts Draft coach Nathan Floyd said. “This senior crew came in as eighth graders and kind of got knocked around a little bit, but we saw the potential they had, and they’ve worked hard the last four years, and I think tonight was a great case for that.”

Outside of the Draft defense surrendering its first points of the season — the Cougars had outscored opponents 99-0 when Wilson got on the board – it was a near perfect performance from Draft.

After stalling on their initial possession, Aaron Nice got the Cougars on the board with a 3-yard touchdown run. Wilson seemed poised to answer right back, converting a fourth down play inside of the Cougar 20 when Draft’s defense came up with a huge fumble recovery.