Stuarts Draft football team cruises past Wilson Memorial

STUARTS DRAFT — Wilson Memorial hung around with Stuarts Draft for about one quarter.
The second quarter was a completely different story.
The Cougars scored five of their six first-half touchdowns in the second stanza en route to a convincing 42-7 victory over the Hornets in Shenandoah District football action Friday night.
On a senior night in a middle of March, there was plenty for Draft’s upperclassmen to celebrate.
“I’m happy for the seniors,” Stuarts Draft coach Nathan Floyd said. “This senior crew came in as eighth graders and kind of got knocked around a little bit, but we saw the potential they had, and they’ve worked hard the last four years, and I think tonight was a great case for that.”
Outside of the Draft defense surrendering its first points of the season — the Cougars had outscored opponents 99-0 when Wilson got on the board – it was a near perfect performance from Draft.
After stalling on their initial possession, Aaron Nice got the Cougars on the board with a 3-yard touchdown run. Wilson seemed poised to answer right back, converting a fourth down play inside of the Cougar 20 when Draft’s defense came up with a huge fumble recovery.
“We want our defense to create turnovers,” Floyd said. “If the ball is on the ground, we better get it.”
The Cougars’ defensive stop fueled the offense heading into the second period. Blake Roach started the scoring onslaught with a 22-yard touchdown run. Leading 14-7, Dustyn Fitzgerald punched it in 4 yards out.
The Cougars’ special teams also got into the act, as Fitzgerald blocked Wilson’s ensuing punt attempt and Simeon Balser fell on the ball for a special teams touchdown. Jo’-el Howard scored on a 68-yard touchdown reception in his final regular season home game.
“My coach told me he’d give me a shot, and we executed the play,” Howard said.
Nice, the first Draft player to find the end zone on Friday, also scored the Cougars’ final touchdown as Draft led 42-0 at the half.
Wilson did break Stuart Draft’s defensive scoreless streak late in the fourth quarter. A 67-yard run by Malik McKenzie set up a 5-yard scoring run by Maurice Johnson. Draft’s defense had shutouts in the first two games of the season and a for the first 46 minutes of Friday’s contest as well.
Losing the streak, however, couldn’t stop the senior night celebration.
“It feels great,” Howard said, “especially with this big win.”
STUARTS DRAFT 42, WILSON MEMORIAL 7
STUARTS DRAFT 7 35 0 0 — 42
WILSON MEMORIAL 0 0 0 0 — 7
First Quarter
Stuarts Draft – Nice 3-yard run. Dennison kick
Second Quarter
Stuarts Draft – Roach 22-yard run. Dennison kick
Stuarts Draft – Fitzgerald 4-yard run. Dennison kick
Stuarts Draft – Balser punt block recovery in end zone. Dennison kick
Stuarts Draft – Howard 68-yard TD pass from Vance. Dennison kick
Stuarts Draft – Nice 14-yard run. Dennison kick
Fourth Quarter
Wilson – Johnson 5-yard run. Fosnocht kick.