Stuarts Draft football team defeats Poquoson; returns to state title game

The Cougar defense set up the first score after forcing the Islanders to punt on their first set of downs.

Senior Jo’-el Howard took the punt, broke one tackle and headed for the end zone on a 55-yard return. Bryce Dennison booted through the first of five extra points and the Cougars were up early 7-0.

Howard came up big on the Cougars’ next drive, hauling in a 20-yard reception from sophomore quarterback Fannon Vance to the Islanders 20-yard line.

Five plays later, junior running back Symeon Balser plowed in from the Poquoson five as the visitors led 14-0 with half the first quarter still to play.

Sophomore Troy Thompson then set up the Draft on its third score of the period, intercepting the Islanders’ Jaxson Weissman and returning the ball all the way to the six-yard line.

From there, senior running back Cobey Rothgeb, scored on the next play as the Cougars increased the advantage to 21-0.

The Cougars could have scored two more times, but fumbles kept Poquoson in the game as the half ended.