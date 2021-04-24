Stuarts Draft football team defeats Poquoson; returns to state title game

YORKTOWN — With a dominating 44-13 victory over Poquoson, the Stuarts Draft High School football team punched its ticket back to the Class 2 state championship on Saturday afternoon.
The game was held on the artificial turf at Bailey Field, the home of York High School.
Poquoson (7-3), the Region A champion, had advanced to Saturday’s state semifinal with a win over Amelia County last week.
The Cougars (9-1) move on to face Appomattox in the title game in a rematch of the 2019 championship, which was held in Salem.
The Raiders also advanced to the championship with a 51-0 win over Union.
This time, because of pandemic adjustments, the championship goes to Stuarts Draft next Saturday at a time to be determined.
Despite a couple of fumbles, the Cougars marched out to a 21-0 first period lead.
With some big plays, a punishing defense and a potent ground game on offense, the Cougars completely shut down the Islanders until a couple of late scores when the outcome had already been determined.
The Cougars came up with three interceptions; by Troy Thompson, Cobey Rothgeb and Dustyn Fitzgerald.
“Words can’t explain how proud I am about these players,” said SDHS head coach Nathan Floyd.
The Cougar defense set up the first score after forcing the Islanders to punt on their first set of downs.
Senior Jo’-el Howard took the punt, broke one tackle and headed for the end zone on a 55-yard return. Bryce Dennison booted through the first of five extra points and the Cougars were up early 7-0.
Howard came up big on the Cougars’ next drive, hauling in a 20-yard reception from sophomore quarterback Fannon Vance to the Islanders 20-yard line.
Five plays later, junior running back Symeon Balser plowed in from the Poquoson five as the visitors led 14-0 with half the first quarter still to play.
Sophomore Troy Thompson then set up the Draft on its third score of the period, intercepting the Islanders’ Jaxson Weissman and returning the ball all the way to the six-yard line.
From there, senior running back Cobey Rothgeb, scored on the next play as the Cougars increased the advantage to 21-0.
The Cougars could have scored two more times, but fumbles kept Poquoson in the game as the half ended.
Stuarts Draft kept the pedal down, taking the second half kickoff and marched down the field, completing an 80-yard drive in 11 plays, with Rothgeb scoring from the two-yard line with 7:39 remaining in the third quarter to go up 28-0, and for all practical purposes, ending the Islanders hopes for a state championship.
Rothgeb then came up with an interception, giving the ball back to the Cougars and setting up a 27-yard field goal by Dennison.
The Islanders prevented a shutout with an early fourth-period score by Josh Markley. The conversion made the score 31-7.
Senior running back Blake Roach scored two short touchdowns for the Cougars in the fourth quarter and Poquoson scored from the Draft one after an 82-yard run by Ka’ron Smith against the second team Cougar defense.
The Cougars ground out 311 yards, with Roach gaining 136 yards on 23 carries and Rothgeb adding 116 on 15 attempts.
Vance completed three of his four passes for 82 yards.
“They’ve faced a lot of uncertainty this season and they’ve overcome everything; they’ve earned everything they have,” Floyd said. “One good thing from this is that we get to play at home next week. We will get back to work on Monday and then our goal is the same; to be 1-0 at the end of the week.”
STUARTS DRAFT 44, POQUOSON 13
STUARTS DRAFT 21 0 10 13 — 44
POQUOSON 0 0 0 13 —13
First quarter
SD—Howard 55 punt return (Dennison kick)