Stuarts Draft football team hopes to win its first championship

STUARTS DRAFT — Can an immoveable object stop a high-powered force?

That is going to be the big question Saturday when Stuarts Draft and Appomattox County collide in the Class 2 state championship for the second consecutive season.

Draft’s defense has been a virtual stonewall all season, allowing only three opponents to score in double-digits through nine games. One of those games was the classic against Riverheads when the Gladiators kicked an overtime field goal for a 10-7 victory, which has been the Cougars only loss just as it was on 2019.

Ironically of the 12 teams playing for state championships Saturday across the six classifications, Stuarts Draft is the lone team with a blemish on its record.

The Cougars’ defense will have to be at peak form to keep from having six undefeated state champions for the first time since the Virginia High School League moved to the six-class format in 1986 when there were two divisions (i.e. Group A, Division 1) within each classification.