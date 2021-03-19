Stuarts Draft football team overpowers Fort Defiance in shut out

The visitors struck again in the second period. Draft needed 12 plays to get down to the two-yard line. From there Cobey Rothgeb was able to bull his way into pay dirt at the 8:18 mark. Dennison split the uprights again to put the Cougars up 21-0 at the half.

Stuarts Draft lit up the scoreboard again on its second possession of the second half. Starting at their own 35, the Cougars went to Dustyn Fitzgerald four times in a row before giving Rothgeb, Blake Roach, and Nice the chance to pile up more yardage. In the end, it was Roach who took the ball up the middle for a three-yard score with 1:30 left in the third quarter. Dennison added the extra point.

Just as the Cougar defense started the scoring for the night, so too did it finish the game’s scoring. With 29 seconds left in the third period, Nice intercepted an Indian pass at the 21-yard line and went on into the end zone. When Dennison’s kick split the uprights, the score stood at 35-0. That score stood for the rest of the game.

Fort Defiance coach Dan Rolfe noted that despite the loss that his team is growing and learning. “The beauty of playing in the spring is that these young kids will be ready for the fall,” he said. Friday night was senior night at Fort with seniors from all of the fall sports as well as the band being recognized.