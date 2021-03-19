Stuarts Draft football team overpowers Fort Defiance in shut out

FORT DEFIANCE — Defense continued to be the name of the game for the Stuarts Draft Cougars on Friday night as they shut out the Indians 35-0 in Shenandoah District high school football action.
Over the course of four games so far this spring, the Cougars have allowed just a single touchdown, outscoring their opponents 176-7 along the way. However, the Cougars took things one step further this time, with the defense accounting for two of the five Draft touchdowns on the night.
“I am really proud of how we played tonight,” Stuarts Draft coach Nathan Floyd said. “Our defense stepped up and made some good plays.”
In fact, it was a defensive play with just one minute and two seconds into the first quarter that proved to be enough for the win. The home-standing Indians received the opening kickoff and then fumbled on the second play from scrimmage. Cougar senior Jayden Watkins grabbed the loose ball and scampered 35 yards into the end zone. Bryce Dennison made good on the PAT to put the visitors up 7-0 with 10:58 remaining in the first quarter.
The Indians took the ensuing kickoff down the field, but were forced to punt after six plays. The Cougars then marched down field on the legs of Aaron Nice and Symeon Balser. Five plays later, Nice broke loose and scampered 37 yards for the score. Freshman kicking sensation Dennison again made good on the extra point. With 4:40 left in the opening period, the Cougars were up 14-0.
The visitors struck again in the second period. Draft needed 12 plays to get down to the two-yard line. From there Cobey Rothgeb was able to bull his way into pay dirt at the 8:18 mark. Dennison split the uprights again to put the Cougars up 21-0 at the half.
Stuarts Draft lit up the scoreboard again on its second possession of the second half. Starting at their own 35, the Cougars went to Dustyn Fitzgerald four times in a row before giving Rothgeb, Blake Roach, and Nice the chance to pile up more yardage. In the end, it was Roach who took the ball up the middle for a three-yard score with 1:30 left in the third quarter. Dennison added the extra point.
Just as the Cougar defense started the scoring for the night, so too did it finish the game’s scoring. With 29 seconds left in the third period, Nice intercepted an Indian pass at the 21-yard line and went on into the end zone. When Dennison’s kick split the uprights, the score stood at 35-0. That score stood for the rest of the game.
Fort Defiance coach Dan Rolfe noted that despite the loss that his team is growing and learning. “The beauty of playing in the spring is that these young kids will be ready for the fall,” he said. Friday night was senior night at Fort with seniors from all of the fall sports as well as the band being recognized.
“Stuarts Draft is a good team. They all do their job and they do it well,” Rolfe said, adding that it was a relief to get the back-to-back games against Riverheads and Stuarts Draft out of the way. “Physically it takes a toll,” he said of taking on the defending state champions one week and then facing a state runner-up the next week.”
Next week Fort Defiance travels to Wilson Memorial, while Stuarts Draft goes to Staunton.
Stuarts Draft 35, Fort Defiance 0
STUARTS DRAFT 14 7 14 0 — 35
FORT DEFIANCE 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
SD — Watkins fumble recovery 35 run (Dennison kick)
SD — Nice 37 run (Dennison kick)
Second quarter
SD — Rothgeb 2 run (Dennison kick)
Third quarter
SD — Roach 3 run (Dennison kick)
SD — Nice interception 21 (Dennison kick)