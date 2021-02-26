Stuarts Draft football team plows through Glenvar

STUARTS DRAFT — In a driving snowstorm, the Stuarts Draft Cougars kicked off the spring football season Friday night with a resounding 27-0 win over visiting Glenvar.

The game marked the first time the Cougars had seen the field since their Class 2 championship appearance in December 2019.

"It was wild. The kids were super-excited and I was pleased with the performance," said Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd. "We told them to make the most of the opportunity just to play and enjoy the moment."

The field conditions may have actually helped the Cougars as they have practiced in similar circumstances during the abbreviated preparation time.

"We had a great preseason," Floyd said.

With some big plays on offense and some opportunistic turnovers on defense, Stuarts Draft throttled the Highlanders to pick up the shutout.

"The defensive line plugged the gaps against an explosive offensive team and played overall great team defense," Floyd said.

Glenvar could never get any momentum in the contest as the Cougars took advantage of their opportunities.