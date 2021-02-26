Stuarts Draft football team plows through Glenvar

STUARTS DRAFT — In a driving snowstorm, the Stuarts Draft Cougars kicked off the spring football season Friday night with a resounding 27-0 win over visiting Glenvar.
The game marked the first time the Cougars had seen the field since their Class 2 championship appearance in December 2019.
"It was wild. The kids were super-excited and I was pleased with the performance," said Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd. "We told them to make the most of the opportunity just to play and enjoy the moment."
The field conditions may have actually helped the Cougars as they have practiced in similar circumstances during the abbreviated preparation time.
"We had a great preseason," Floyd said.
With some big plays on offense and some opportunistic turnovers on defense, Stuarts Draft throttled the Highlanders to pick up the shutout.
"The defensive line plugged the gaps against an explosive offensive team and played overall great team defense," Floyd said.
Glenvar could never get any momentum in the contest as the Cougars took advantage of their opportunities.
Stuarts Draft struck quickly after receiving the kickoff as sophomore Fannon Vance tossed a screen pass to junior Aaron Nice which fooled the Highlanders as Nice broke into the clear for a 76-yard score. The point after conversion snap was fumbled and the Cougars led 6-0 with 9:50 left in the opening period.
The second Draft score was set up by a long punt return by senior Jo'-el Howard. Four plays later, senior running back Cobey Rothgeb got the edge on the defense and scooted into the end zone from 16 yards out.
Vance connected with senior Dustyn Fitzgerald for the two-point pass conversion with six minutes left in the quarter.
After Glenvar recovered a Cougar fumble, Rothgeb returned the favor, intercepting Highlanders' quarterback Aiden Wolk.
Just before the half, the Cougars struck again, this time with Fitzgerald breaking through the line from 39 yards out. Freshman Bryce Dennison converted the kick as the Draft took a 21-0 lead into the locker room.
Howard picked off Wolk in the third quarter and later in the period, Rothgeb broke away up the middle, dashing into the end zone from 26 yards out. Dennison's kick was blocked by Glenvar.
Late in the game, the Cougars' defensive substitutes kept the Highlanders out of the end zone to preserve the shutout.
"Our offensive line exceeded expectations and our offense was able to control the ball," Floyd said.
Next week, the Cougars (1-0) host Buffalo Gap, in what should be an entertaining county matchup.
STUARTS DRAFT 27, GLENVAR 0