Stuarts Draft football team prepares for state semifinals against Poquoson

STUARTS DRAFT — Stuarts Draft’s football team made its first trip in school history to the state title game in 2019, and now they are one victory away from returning to the big stage.
Fresh off their Region 2B championship, Stuarts Draft (7-1) faces off against Poquoson (4-2) at York High School at 1 p.m. Saturday in the Class 2 semifinals for a berth in the title game. The Cougars lost to powerhouse Appomattox County 42-21 in the 2019 championship played at Salem Stadium.
It is quite possible the Cougars and Raiders could have another championship rematch May 1 in Stuarts Draft. Unbeaten Appomattox County plays at Union in the other Class 2 semifinal.
The Cougars have enjoyed another successful season, running through their schedule without a blemish except for a 10-7 overtime loss in an instant classic to undefeated Riverheads in the final game of the regular season.
Poquoson, a member of the football-strong Bay Rivers District, overcame a pair of early losses to rattle off three straight wins and take the Region 2A crown by crushing Amelia County 49-18. The Islanders started the season by receiving a forfeit from Burton before losing to New Kent 41-31 and Tabb 27-0.
“We’re feeling pretty strong,” Draft junior Dustyn Fitzgerald said. “We’re just focusing on the little things and making sure we can put it all together on Saturday.”
The Cougars are enjoying an extra day of practice this week as they tune up the band for their weekend contest, head coach Nathan Floyd said.
“I like what I see. Our kids are an experienced bunch,” Floyd said. “They know what it takes to get ready. Poquoson is a well-coached team fundamentally on both sides of the ball and our kids know that it’s going to be a big challenge for them Saturday.”
The Islanders boast a run-heavy offense led by junior running back Nate Wilhite that will seek to overbear Stuarts Draft in the trenches, but that may be easier said than done as the Cougars’ defense has only allowed 40 points in eight games.
Senior Ethan Cash said the Cougars will need to focus on their strengths and continue getting to the ball to take away Poquoson’s running game, which will look to utilize its guards to create holes for the backs.
Poquoson employs a multi-back system, which the Cougars have been preparing for throughout the week.
“I’ve had a good time preparing for Poquoson. They have two really good running backs,” Floyd said. “They run guard trap and belly really well. It is going to be a challenge.”
Stuarts Draft has a strong running game of its own, led by Region 2B offensive player of the year Aaron Nice.
Nice, a junior, rushed for 193 yards and three touchdowns in Draft’s 20-3 win over Strasburg in the Region 2B championship and the team will look to him once again in the state semifinals.
While the temptation may be there to envision redemption in the state title game, Floyd said the team is squarely focused on Saturday’s game and not taking any games for granted.
“That’s one of our team mottos. Coach (Brian) Cash always tells them to be 1-0 at the end of the week,” Floyd said. “That’s the mindset we have taken from day one. You have to prepare for your upcoming opponent. You don’t look ahead, just prepare the best you can and get ready to go.”