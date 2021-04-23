Stuarts Draft football team prepares for state semifinals against Poquoson

The Cougars are enjoying an extra day of practice this week as they tune up the band for their weekend contest, head coach Nathan Floyd said.

“I like what I see. Our kids are an experienced bunch,” Floyd said. “They know what it takes to get ready. Poquoson is a well-coached team fundamentally on both sides of the ball and our kids know that it’s going to be a big challenge for them Saturday.”

The Islanders boast a run-heavy offense led by junior running back Nate Wilhite that will seek to overbear Stuarts Draft in the trenches, but that may be easier said than done as the Cougars’ defense has only allowed 40 points in eight games.

Senior Ethan Cash said the Cougars will need to focus on their strengths and continue getting to the ball to take away Poquoson’s running game, which will look to utilize its guards to create holes for the backs.

Poquoson employs a multi-back system, which the Cougars have been preparing for throughout the week.

“I’ve had a good time preparing for Poquoson. They have two really good running backs,” Floyd said. “They run guard trap and belly really well. It is going to be a challenge.”