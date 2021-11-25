Stuarts Draft football team seeks third-straight Region 2B championship

According to Floyd, the Falcons are bigger than the Draft overall and have good size across the offensive line.

They line up in a regular pro set offense and their quarterback, an All-District first-teamer, does a good job of managing the game.

Defensively, the Falcons are strong on the front and their linebacking core are aggressive.

“They hit you like a ton of bricks,” Floyd said.

Central gives up just 12.6 points per game and defeated Madison County and Strasburg in the first two rounds of regionals.

The Cougars have been stingy and opportunistic on defense, led by Troy Thompson and Nice (linebackers), Jayson Williams (defensive line) and Graber (secondary), surrendering just 13.4 points per game.

The Falcons have lost just once this season, an early season defeat to Clarke County (13-7), a team that the Cougars defeated the Eagles 33-3 last Friday in the regional quarterfinal.

Floyd said that Central’s loss to Clarke has no bearing whatsoever on this Friday’s clash.

“They’re a lot better and not the same team now,” Floyd said.