Stuarts Draft football team seeks third-straight Region 2B championship

STUARTS DRAFT — For the third straight season, the Stuarts Draft High School Cougars find themselves vying for a Region 2B football championship.
After finishing runner-up in the state to Appomattox in 2019 and the virus-shortened spring season earlier this year, the Cougars (9-2) are making another deep playoff run.
“The players are excited to have another opportunity to win a regional championship,” said SDHS head coach Nathan Floyd. “They’ve worked hard for this.”
Friday’s opponent will be Bull Run District champion Central of Woodstock (10-1).
The regionals contained six of the eight Bull Run teams which were eligible, with only the Cougars and Buckingham County playing outside of that district.
This will be the first game for Stuarts Draft under Floyd against veteran Central coach Mike Yew’s Falcons.
The Falcons are flying high although like the Cougars, prefer to pound it on the ground.
Both teams average more than 33 points per game.
“They favor the run and like to run right at you; to overpower you,” Floyd said.
The Cougars counter with their own smash-mouth running attack, paced by Aaron Nice, Xavier Grigsby and Symeon Balser. They also can throw deep with freshman quarterback Landon Graber.
According to Floyd, the Falcons are bigger than the Draft overall and have good size across the offensive line.
They line up in a regular pro set offense and their quarterback, an All-District first-teamer, does a good job of managing the game.
Defensively, the Falcons are strong on the front and their linebacking core are aggressive.
“They hit you like a ton of bricks,” Floyd said.
Central gives up just 12.6 points per game and defeated Madison County and Strasburg in the first two rounds of regionals.
The Cougars have been stingy and opportunistic on defense, led by Troy Thompson and Nice (linebackers), Jayson Williams (defensive line) and Graber (secondary), surrendering just 13.4 points per game.
The Falcons have lost just once this season, an early season defeat to Clarke County (13-7), a team that the Cougars defeated the Eagles 33-3 last Friday in the regional quarterfinal.
Floyd said that Central’s loss to Clarke has no bearing whatsoever on this Friday’s clash.
“They’re a lot better and not the same team now,” Floyd said.
The Cougars’ only losses this season came at the hands of Class 1 powerhouse Riverheads.
But Stuarts Draft did not play in two games in which they gained forfeits and another half which they couldn’t finish due to weather against William Monroe.
But unlike their other two regional championship appearances, this time the Cougars are on the road.
But with no classes on Friday, the Cougars should have a restful trip up to Woodstock.
The winner of this game will travel to the Region 2A winner (Nottoway or King William) in the state semifinals.