Stuarts Draft football team shuts out rival Buffalo Gap

STUARTS DRAFT — For the second straight week, the Stuarts Draft defense was impenetrable. The Cougars defeated county rival Buffalo Gap 30-0 to run their early-season record to 2-0.

The Bison defense was stingy in the first half also, holding the Draft to a 31-yard field goal by freshman Bryce Dennison.

But eventually, the Cougars' offense came to life, wearing down the Gap defense in the second half.

All told, a variety of Draft ball carriers accumulated 284 yards on the ground.

"Buffalo Gap did a great job of stopping us in the first half," said Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd. "We really didn't change things in the second half; we just played better and executed better."

Stuarts Draft used a variety of offensive sets with direct snaps to their running backs in addition to traditional formations to sophomore quarterback Fannon Vance.

The Bison (1-1) used a great punt by Hunter Campbell to pin the Cougars deep in their own territory in the third period, but in just two plays, the Draft broke loose and seized the momentum for good.