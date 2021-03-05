Stuarts Draft football team shuts out rival Buffalo Gap

STUARTS DRAFT — For the second straight week, the Stuarts Draft defense was impenetrable. The Cougars defeated county rival Buffalo Gap 30-0 to run their early-season record to 2-0.
The Bison defense was stingy in the first half also, holding the Draft to a 31-yard field goal by freshman Bryce Dennison.
But eventually, the Cougars' offense came to life, wearing down the Gap defense in the second half.
All told, a variety of Draft ball carriers accumulated 284 yards on the ground.
"Buffalo Gap did a great job of stopping us in the first half," said Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd. "We really didn't change things in the second half; we just played better and executed better."
Stuarts Draft used a variety of offensive sets with direct snaps to their running backs in addition to traditional formations to sophomore quarterback Fannon Vance.
The Bison (1-1) used a great punt by Hunter Campbell to pin the Cougars deep in their own territory in the third period, but in just two plays, the Draft broke loose and seized the momentum for good.
First, senior Cobey Rothgeb broke free for a 45-yard run and then Vance linked up with senior Jo'-el Howard, who had gotten behind the Bison secondary for a 38-yard touchdown pass. The point after snap was fumbled, but the Cougars led 9-0 with 4:17 remaining in the quarter.
Still, entering the final period, the Bison only trailed by nine points.
That changed immediately.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, junior Aaron Nice used breakaway speed to outrun the Bison defense to the end zone from 43 yards out. Dennison's kick after touchdown was true and the Cougars led 16-0.
After the Draft defense forced another Bison punt, it took just three plays for the Cougars to get on the scoreboard again. This time, senior Blake Roach did the honors, running in from 10 yards out. Dennison again kicked the point after and the Draft went comfortably ahead, 23-0.
The Cougars defense scored the final touchdown of the game when sophomore Troy Thompson picked off Curtis Lowe's pass and returned it to the end zone for the last TD of the game. Dennison capped off the night with the PAT.
"Coach Cash (defensive coach for SDHS) put our guys in great positions to make plays and the defense did a really great job," Floyd said. "As a defensive coach, I love shutouts."
The Cougars host Augusta County neighbor Wilson Memorial next Friday to conclude their home stand. Buffalo Gap will play at Staunton.
