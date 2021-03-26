Stuarts Draft football team shuts out Staunton

STAUNTON — The good news for the Staunton Storm was that there were clear signs of improvement.

The bad news was that those signs of improvement didn’t show up on the scoreboard.

Stuarts Draft’s dominant defense — which has allowed only seven points on the season — recorded another shutout, and the Cougar offense found the end zone seven times.

Draft (5-0, 4-0) put a damper on Staunton’s Senior Night, defeating the Storm 49-0 in Shenandoah District football action Friday night.

“I thought we did a good job coming out initially,” Draft coach Nathan Floyd said. “We established the line of scrimmage early. In the second quarter, we kind of lost focus. Part of that was Staunton doing a good job there. We came out in the second half, re-established the line of scrimmage and we were able to run the ball again. Defensively, just a great team effort overall on the defensive side. I’m proud of the way we finished.”

Staunton’s 11 seniors — as well as the rest of the Storm roster — played much harder than the scoreboard indicated in the team’s final regular season home game.