Stuarts Draft football team shuts out Staunton

STAUNTON — The good news for the Staunton Storm was that there were clear signs of improvement.
The bad news was that those signs of improvement didn’t show up on the scoreboard.
Stuarts Draft’s dominant defense — which has allowed only seven points on the season — recorded another shutout, and the Cougar offense found the end zone seven times.
Draft (5-0, 4-0) put a damper on Staunton’s Senior Night, defeating the Storm 49-0 in Shenandoah District football action Friday night.
“I thought we did a good job coming out initially,” Draft coach Nathan Floyd said. “We established the line of scrimmage early. In the second quarter, we kind of lost focus. Part of that was Staunton doing a good job there. We came out in the second half, re-established the line of scrimmage and we were able to run the ball again. Defensively, just a great team effort overall on the defensive side. I’m proud of the way we finished.”
Staunton’s 11 seniors — as well as the rest of the Storm roster — played much harder than the scoreboard indicated in the team’s final regular season home game.
“We played a tough team tonight, but I was proud of how tough our guys were,” Staunton coach Jacob Phillips said. “I thought we played one of our tougher games in the last couple weeks. I thought we battled through the tough situations we were put in, and the kids kept battling.”
Stuarts Draft’s first two offensive possession started on Staunton’s side of the field. After a fumble recovery two plays into the contest, Draft started its initial offensive possession on the Staunton 32-yard line.
Dustyn Fitzgerald’s 22-yard touchdown score put Draft up 7-0. Again working with the short field, Cobey Rothgeb scored from 6 yards out to put the Cougars up 14-0 at the end of the first period.
Rothgeb’s second score of the game — this time an 11-yard run — put the Cougars up 21-0. Draft closed the first half with a perfectly executed two-minute drill, which culminated with Blake Roach scoring from 2 yards out on the final play of the second quarter.
Aaron Nice scored on a 16-yard run midway through the third quarter, and the 35-point Draft cushion initiated the running clock. Cougar running back Xavier Grigsby scored Draft’s final two touchdowns on runs on 27 yards and five yards.
Staunton’s offense showed some promise as quarterback Walker Darby was able to get the ball into the hands of playmaking recievers Kayden Jackson and Rik’Avian Carey. However, the offense couldn’t convert any red zone opportunities.
“That’s one of the things that’s been nagging us this year,” Phillips said. “We’ve struggled in the red zone.”
Staunton’s best running play came on the game’s final play, an indicator that the team wanted to play a full 48 minutes to honor the seniors.
“They played really, really hard for the seniors tonight,” Phillips said. “And those 11 guys realized it was the last game on this field, and they played with a little bit of a chip on their shoulders. And some of the younger guys stepped up and played hard, too.”
STUARTS DRAFT 49, STAUNTON 0
STUARTS DRAFT 14 14 14 7 — 49
STAUNTON 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
Stuarts Draft – Fitzgerald 22-yard run. Dennison kick.
Stuarts Draft – Rothgeb 6-yard run. Dennison kick.
Second Quarter
Stuarts Draft – Rothgeb 11-yard run. Dennsion kick
Stuarts Draft – Roach 2-yard run. Dennison kick
Third Quarter
Stuarts Draft – Nice 16-yard run. Dennison kick
Stuarts Draft – Grigsby 26-yard run. Dennison kick
Fourth Quarter
STUARTS DRAFT – Grigsby 5 run. Dennison kick.