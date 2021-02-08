Stuarts Draft girls basketball team knocked out of region tournament

LURAY — Luray proved why it was the top seed in Region 2B with a convincing 67-29 victory over visiting Stuarts Draft on Monday night in girls basketball.
With a runaway second-half performance, the #1 ranked Bulldogs outscored the Cougars 43-14 in the second half to advance to Tuesday's regional semifinals against Stonewall Jackson.
"We were a young group," said Stuarts Draft head coach James Carter, who returned to the Cougar bench after a brief interlude in his coaching career. "I left with a young group and I took over a young group."
Nevertheless, the Cougars caused the Bulldogs plenty of problems in the first half.
Stuarts Draft trailed by 12-8 after the first quarter, but scored the Cougars scored the first seven points of the second period on a basket by senior Madi Armentrout an assist from Armentrout to Leah Wood, a free throw by Wood and a long shot from Amelia Bartley.
The briefly shocked Bulldogs registered a quick response.
Scoring a dozen straight points behind the scoring of Emilee Weakley, Brynlee Burrill and Averie Alger, the Bulldogs hit their stride.
The momentum carried over to the third quarter with buckets by Weakley and Burrill to complete 16 unanswered points put up by Luray.
The Cougars made one final charge, scoring five straight points on two more hoops from Armentrout and a free throw by Hadley May. But that score (28-20) would be as close as the Cougars could come.
"We played a heck of a first half," Carter said. "But we couldn't match their intensity and we had trouble getting anything going in the second half. They stopped everything we tried."
Luray put its offense into high gear from that point on, outscoring the Draft 39-9 the rest of the way.
Altogether, the Bulldogs (10-0) hit 10 three-pointers.
"Joe (Lucas, the Luray coach) has done a fabulous job with this program," Carter said. "We have no regrets; it's been an honor and a blessing just to play this season."
Monday marked the final game for seniors Armentrout, May and Brooke Edwards in a Cougar uniform.
Luray, last year's 2A state runner-up will play Stonewall at home on Tuesday, with the winner going to the regional final on Thursday.
LURAY 67, STUARTS DRAFT 29
STUARTS DRAFT (29) — Smith 2 0-0 5, Taylor 2 0-0 6, Wood 3 1-2 7, Armentrout 3 0-0 6, Bartley 1 0-0 2, Mikolay 1 0-0 2, May 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 2-4 29.
LURAY (67) — Weakley 10 2-4 26, Alger 4 0-0 11, Burrill 3 1-2 7, McClung 1 0-1 2, Bly 1 0-0 2, Vile 0 1-2 1, Donovan 2 4-5 9, Tharpe 1 0-0 3, Belton 1 0-0 3, Richards 1 1-2 3. Totals 24 9-16 67.