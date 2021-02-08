Stuarts Draft girls basketball team knocked out of region tournament

The Cougars made one final charge, scoring five straight points on two more hoops from Armentrout and a free throw by Hadley May. But that score (28-20) would be as close as the Cougars could come.

"We played a heck of a first half," Carter said. "But we couldn't match their intensity and we had trouble getting anything going in the second half. They stopped everything we tried."

Luray put its offense into high gear from that point on, outscoring the Draft 39-9 the rest of the way.

Altogether, the Bulldogs (10-0) hit 10 three-pointers.

"Joe (Lucas, the Luray coach) has done a fabulous job with this program," Carter said. "We have no regrets; it's been an honor and a blessing just to play this season."

Monday marked the final game for seniors Armentrout, May and Brooke Edwards in a Cougar uniform.

Luray, last year's 2A state runner-up will play Stonewall at home on Tuesday, with the winner going to the regional final on Thursday.

LURAY 67, STUARTS DRAFT 29

STUARTS DRAFT (29) — Smith 2 0-0 5, Taylor 2 0-0 6, Wood 3 1-2 7, Armentrout 3 0-0 6, Bartley 1 0-0 2, Mikolay 1 0-0 2, May 0 1-2 1. Totals 12 2-4 29.