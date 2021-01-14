Stuarts Draft girls basketball team stuns Buffalo Gap with late rally

STUARTS DRAFT — Sparked by a strong defensive stand in the second half, the Stuarts Draft Cougars came from behind, catching and surpassing Buffalo Gap 53-49 in Augusta County girls basketball action on Thursday night.

Both teams entered the contest looking for their first win and were hungry to get it.

The Bison appeared to run away with the game, leading the Cougars 16-6 after the first period and 31-15 at the half.

Behind the dominating offense of senior Amaya Lucas, the Bison forced numerous Draft turnovers and turned them into points.

Buffalo Gap still led by 15 midway through the third quarter, before the Cougars began to mount their charge.

Baskets by senior Hadley May and freshman Anna Smith sliced the large lead down to 11 and May assisted senior Madi Armentrout on a three-pointer, cutting the deficit to 41-31 with 2:23 remaining in the period.

Smith then assisted freshman Allie Brooks on another triple and after the two Shenandoah District rivals traded baskets, the Bison lead had shrunk to 43-36 heading into the final quarter.

With a stingy zone defense, the Cougars continued to claw their way back in the fourth.