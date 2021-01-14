Stuarts Draft girls basketball team stuns Buffalo Gap with late rally

STUARTS DRAFT — Sparked by a strong defensive stand in the second half, the Stuarts Draft Cougars came from behind, catching and surpassing Buffalo Gap 53-49 in Augusta County girls basketball action on Thursday night.
Both teams entered the contest looking for their first win and were hungry to get it.
The Bison appeared to run away with the game, leading the Cougars 16-6 after the first period and 31-15 at the half.
Behind the dominating offense of senior Amaya Lucas, the Bison forced numerous Draft turnovers and turned them into points.
Buffalo Gap still led by 15 midway through the third quarter, before the Cougars began to mount their charge.
Baskets by senior Hadley May and freshman Anna Smith sliced the large lead down to 11 and May assisted senior Madi Armentrout on a three-pointer, cutting the deficit to 41-31 with 2:23 remaining in the period.
Smith then assisted freshman Allie Brooks on another triple and after the two Shenandoah District rivals traded baskets, the Bison lead had shrunk to 43-36 heading into the final quarter.
With a stingy zone defense, the Cougars continued to claw their way back in the fourth.
A pair of clutch free throws by junior Leah Wood and another triple by Armentrout, and suddenly, the Cougars were within a point (44-43).
A tremendous conventional three-point play by Armentrout driving to the hoop erased the deficit, giving the Draft its first lead since the early moments of the game.
But the Bison weren't ready to concede, momentarily stalling the Cougars momentum.
Freshman Bailey Talley drained a deep three-pointer on an assist from senior Kyleigh Shifflett and with less than a minute remaining, Lucas put in an offensive rebound to give the Bison back the lead at 49-48,
But Wood's layup put the Cougars back in front.
Then Wood came up with the defensive play of the game, stealing the Bison pass in the waning seconds.
Armentrout connected on two free throws and May tossed in another to provide the final margin of victory.
"The key was that we played solid defense and rebounded well," said Stuarts Draft head coach James Carter. "That was probably the biggest comeback I've had as a coach, at least for the girls."
Lucas led all scorers in the game for the Bison with 21 points and completed a double-double with 11 rebounds and had four steals.
For the Cougars, Armentrout led with 20 points and eight rebounds, including three baskets from behind the arc, while May and Wood contributed 15 and 11 points respectively.
"I'm still in disbelief," said Buffalo Gap head coach Phillip Morgan. "Momentum is a dangerous and crazy thing. We got back on our heels and things snowballed. Still when we got a turnover near the end, I thought here we go."
The Bison return to action on Friday at Riverheads and head to Waynesboro on Monday night.
"There was so much emotion in the locker room after the game," Carter said. "There were a lot of positives to take away."
Meanwhile, the Cougars travel to Fort Defiance on Friday.
"At halftime I challenged the seniors to take ownership," Carter said. "That kind of lit a fire under them. Hadley (May) was a beast on the boards (seven rebounds), Leah (Wood) stepped up and Madi (Armentrout) got hot."
STUARTS DRAFT 53, BUFFALO GAP 49
BUFFALO GAP (49) — Ostrander 2 0-0 5, Cline 3 0-0 7 Talley 1 2-2 4, K. Acord 1 0-0 3, Lucas 9 3-6 21, Sherrill 1 0-0 2, Graham 1 0-0 2, Bradley 1 0-0 3, Clark 1 0-0 2. Totals 21 5-8 49.
STUARTS DRAFT (53) — Brooks 1 0-0 3, Armentrout 6 5-5 17, Smith 1 0-0 2, Wood 4 3-6 11, Mikolay 1 0-0 2, May 4 7-9, 15, Bartley 0 0-2, 0. Totals 17 15-20 53.
BUFFALO GAP 16 15 12 6 — 49