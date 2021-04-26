Stuarts Draft looks to rematch with Appomattox in Class 2 Championship

YORKTOWN — After taking care of Poquoson in Saturday's Class 2 state semifinal, attention shifted quickly to the next challenge for the Stuarts Draft High School football team.

Waiting for the Cougars are the Appomattox Raiders, who dispatched Union High School 51-20 in the other semifinal.

The Raiders had already been on the Cougars' radar as Saturday's matchup is a rematch of the two teams.

Last football season (December of 2019), the Raiders pulled away late for a three-touchdown win after the upstart Cougars had pulled within one score in the second half.

"This has been a huge goal of ours since last season to get back to the championship; we've had it marked on our calendar, said Draft senior wideout and special teams specialist Jo'-el Howard.

One difference this time is that the Cougars, due to some COVID-19 protocols, will get to host the Raiders at 1 p.m. at Cougar Stadium instead of at a neutral site.

With all that has gone on this year due to the pandemic and all of the uncertainty surrounding the season, at least the Cougars have the home field going for them.

"Well at least that's one good thing; to be playing at home," said SDHS head coach Nathan Floyd.