Stuarts Draft looks to rematch with Appomattox in Class 2 Championship

YORKTOWN — After taking care of Poquoson in Saturday's Class 2 state semifinal, attention shifted quickly to the next challenge for the Stuarts Draft High School football team.
Waiting for the Cougars are the Appomattox Raiders, who dispatched Union High School 51-20 in the other semifinal.
The Raiders had already been on the Cougars' radar as Saturday's matchup is a rematch of the two teams.
Last football season (December of 2019), the Raiders pulled away late for a three-touchdown win after the upstart Cougars had pulled within one score in the second half.
"This has been a huge goal of ours since last season to get back to the championship; we've had it marked on our calendar, said Draft senior wideout and special teams specialist Jo'-el Howard.
One difference this time is that the Cougars, due to some COVID-19 protocols, will get to host the Raiders at 1 p.m. at Cougar Stadium instead of at a neutral site.
With all that has gone on this year due to the pandemic and all of the uncertainty surrounding the season, at least the Cougars have the home field going for them.
"Well at least that's one good thing; to be playing at home," said SDHS head coach Nathan Floyd.
Another of the senior leaders, running back Blake Roach, is also looking forward to the challenge of facing the Raiders again.
"We've been disciplined, hard-nosed and we need to take care of some unfinished business," Roach said.
Another senior, running back Cobey Rothgeb, is experiencing Cougar fever for the first time, after transferring from Wilson this year.
"I love playing here," Rothgeb said. "The competitiveness and team love for each other is great. It's a great atmosphere to play in and it's been a blessing."
The trio of seniors combined to have a huge day against Poquoson.
Howard accounted for 137 yards with two pass receptions and a punt return for a touchdown, while Roach and Rothgeb both scored twice and surpassed 100 yards rushing. In addition, Rothgeb had an interception on defense.
Knocking off the Raiders will be a big challenge for the Cougars and Howard, Roach and Rothgeb will have primary roles to play if Stuarts Draft can snatch the championship away from Appomattox.
But if the Cougars can play like they did in the semifinal, fans should be in for a thrilling title chase.