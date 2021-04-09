Stuarts Draft ousts Buffalo Gap to reach Region 2B title game

STUARTS DRAFT — Cruising to a big 28-0 first half lead, the Stuarts Draft High School football team received a valuable wake-up call from Augusta County rival Buffalo Gap in the Region 2B semifinal on Friday night.
The Cougars, after being challenged by a determined Bison squad, responded late to pull away with a 45-20 victory.
The win puts Stuarts Draft into the regional final and one step closer to its quest of playing for a state title again.
"We got out fast and furious, but we lost focus," said Stuarts Draft head coach Nathan Floyd. "But we kept battling."
The Cougar offense was in high gear, scoring on its first four possessions.
Taking the opening kickoff, the Cougars were on the scoreboard after just two minutes.
Senior Blake Roach broke free from the Bison 20 and jolted into the end zone and freshman Bryce Dennison converted the first of his six extra point kicks.
A long punt return by Cougar senior Jo'-el Howard gave the Cougars a short field to work with and senior Cobey Rothgeb blasted into the Gap end zone from the six less than three minutes later.
Howard then intercepted a Curtis Lowe pass, setting up the Cougars again at the Bison 45.
Roach again scored from the 15 to make the score 21-0, with still 3:33 left in the first period.
On the first play of the second quarter, Roach hit paydirt again, this time from 20 yards out as the Cougars stretched the lead to 28-0.
Finally, the Bison defense stiffened as the Cougars were forced to punt from deep in their own territory.
When the punt snap sailed out of the back of the end zone, the Bison were on the board with a safety.
The Gap offense then responded, driving 60 yards after the free kick.
Sophomore Dylan Alphin finished off the drive, scoring from the Draft three-yard line with 3:07 remaining in the half. The conversion run failed however as Draft went into halftime with a comfortable 28-8 lead.
The Bison continued its momentum on the first play of the second half as freshman Jackson Ingram took the opening kickoff back all the way on a 90-yard TD return.
Suddenly, Buffalo Gap was within two scores with just 15 seconds elapsed in the second half.
A 35-yard field goal by Dennison stalled the Bison momentum, but a Draft fumble was recovered at the Cougars' 22 by the Gap's Mark Yoder.
From there, Lowe converted a 17-yard completion to Jackson LaPorte at the one, and Tanner Rivenburg bulled in from there. The two-point conversion attempt failed, but the Bison were within 31-20 with 3:48 left in the third period.
"It was a lot of what Gap did; we had to fight and claw," Floyd said. "But I liked the way we reacted."
But from that point, the Cougars re-established their strengths, successfully running the ball with Aaron Nice, Rothgeb and Roach.
Rothgeb broke free on a 33-yard touchdown run with 1:11 remaining in the third quarter.
The Cougars (6-1 overall) scored again in the final quarter, thanks to Howard.
The elusive senior came up with his second interception of the game, and on the next offensive play, got behind the Bison defense as sophomore quarterback Fannon Vance connected for a 76-yard scoring pass.
After being challenged by the Bison, the Cougars settled down.
"We forgot some of our responsibilities," said senior Latrell Fomby. "We made some changes and adjusted and all of us had to bring it all. Now, we have to crack down; it's business now."
Next week, Stuarts Draft hosts Strasburg, a 17-0 winner over Page County in the regional final.
STUARTS DRAFT 45, BUFFALO GAP 20
BUFFALO GAP 0 8 12 0 — 20
STUARTS DRAFT 21 7 10 7 — 45
First quarter
SD - Roach 20 run (Dennison kick)
SD - Rothgeb 6 run (Dennison kick}
SD - Roach 15 run (Dennison kick)
Second quarter
SD - Roach 20 run (Dennison kick)
BG - safety, punt snap out of end zone
BG - Alphin 3 run (run failed)
Third quarter
BG - Ingram 90 kickoff return (run failed)
SD - Dennison 35 field goal
BG - Rivenburg 1 run (run failed)
SD - Rothgeb 33 run (Dennison kick)
Fourth quarter
SD - Howard 76 pass from Vance (Dennison kick)