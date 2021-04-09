Stuarts Draft ousts Buffalo Gap to reach Region 2B title game

Roach again scored from the 15 to make the score 21-0, with still 3:33 left in the first period.

On the first play of the second quarter, Roach hit paydirt again, this time from 20 yards out as the Cougars stretched the lead to 28-0.

Finally, the Bison defense stiffened as the Cougars were forced to punt from deep in their own territory.

When the punt snap sailed out of the back of the end zone, the Bison were on the board with a safety.

The Gap offense then responded, driving 60 yards after the free kick.

Sophomore Dylan Alphin finished off the drive, scoring from the Draft three-yard line with 3:07 remaining in the half. The conversion run failed however as Draft went into halftime with a comfortable 28-8 lead.

The Bison continued its momentum on the first play of the second half as freshman Jackson Ingram took the opening kickoff back all the way on a 90-yard TD return.

Suddenly, Buffalo Gap was within two scores with just 15 seconds elapsed in the second half.

A 35-yard field goal by Dennison stalled the Bison momentum, but a Draft fumble was recovered at the Cougars' 22 by the Gap's Mark Yoder.