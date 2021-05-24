Stuarts Draft’s Gordon breezes into semifinals in Region 2B boys tennis tournament

STUARTS DRAFT — Stuarts Draft’s Mark Gordon cruised into the Region 2B singles semifinal spot Monday after a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Staunton’s Tucker Terry in a sub-Region 2B match.

The Gordon-Terry match was the only one contested Monday after Buffalo Gap did not send any representatives to the competition.

Gordon will be one of just three semifinalists at the Region 2B tournament, which will be held at a site and time to be determined. Besides Gordon, one semifinalist will qualify from the Bull Run District and the other will come out of Region 1B, which includes Riverheads. Class 1 does not have a state tournament for boys tennis, so those schools and individuals are combined into Class 2.

The doubles competition is scheduled for 1 p.m. Tuesday back at Stuarts Draft High School. The only match scheduled has the Cougars vs. the Storm.

The Cougars and Storm are also pitted against each other in the team competition 1 p.m. Wednesday at Mary Baldwin University. The winner advances into Region 2B play.

