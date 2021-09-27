 Skip to main content
Stuarts Draft’s Jones qualifies for Class 2 state golf tournament
Stuarts Draft’s Jones qualifies for Class 2 state golf tournament

HARRISONBURG — Stuarts Draft’s Nicholas Jones earned a berth into the Class 2 state golf tournament after shooting a 78 Monday at the Region 2B match competed at the Heritage Oaks course.

Jones was one of three individuals that qualified for the Class 2 tournament Oct. 12 at Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork. East Rockingham's Chase Clem (82) and Clarke County's Hunter Breece (87) also earned bids.

Madison County won the team title with a 337, while Mountain View-Quicksburg received the other state slot out of Region 2B by placing second with a score of 348.

