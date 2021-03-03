Stuarts Draft’s Leah Wood, Riverheads’ Summer Wallace win state indoor track titles

The Cougars’ Caeleigh Freeman secured a trio of all-state finishes. She took second in the 55 hurdles at 9.78 seconds, third in the 55 meters at 8.03 seconds and sixth in the shot at 29-feet-8 ½.

Buffalo Gap’s Olivia Kovesi accounted for the Bison’s two points by finishing seventh in the 300 meters at 48.39 seconds.

Glenvar won the girls championship by edging out Poquoson, 65-58, while James River was third with 54 points.

Like the girls, the Storm boys put together an impressive performance to lock down the sixth spot in the state with 38 points.

Stuarts Draft finished 12th with 20 points, while Riverheads came in 14th with 12. Buffalo Gap scored six for 22nd place.

Ryan Bosserman led the way for Staunton with a pair of seconds and a third. His seconds came in the 55 meters at 6.63 seconds and the triple jump with a leap of 42-feet 1 ½. He took third in the 300 at 37.50 seconds.

Brendan Apgar had a third and fifth for the Storm. He took third behind his teammate in the triple jump at 41-feet-4 ½, while securing fifth in the 55 at 6.83 seconds.

The Storm’s 800 relay of Zechariah Shutt, Apgar, Walker Darby and Bosserman claimed third in a clocking of 1:38.93.