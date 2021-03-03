Stuarts Draft’s Leah Wood, Riverheads’ Summer Wallace win state indoor track titles

LYNCHBURG — Stuarts Draft’s Leah Wood can now be referred to as the two-time defending indoor state champion pole vaulter.
The junior retained her crown Wednesday at the Class 1-2 combined indoor championships held at Liberty University by soaring 10-feet-4 to beat her nearest competitor by nearly three feet.
Wood wasn’t the only local girl to have a golden performance as Riverheads’ Summer Wallace captured the state title in the 500 meters with a time of 1:24.66, which barely edged out Staunton’s Olivia Yurish’s second-place crossing of 1:24.86.
Wallace also brought home a second place in the high jump at five feet and sixth place in the 300 meters at 46.95 seconds.
The Staunton girls had a strong overall performance by finishing fifth in the state with 33 points. The Cougars were two spots behind in seventh with 27 points, while the Gladiators tallied 21 points, which was good for 11th place.
The Storm’s 800 relay foursome of Aurora Schwaner, Mary Jones, Yurish and Ta’Nia Fields came in third after a 2:00.80 effort, while the 3,200 relay of Mikalah Mowery, Jones, Rose Gutterman and Sidney Fix were seventh in a time of 12:40.78.
Staunton’s Kirston Parr claimed second in the 55 meters at 7.96 seconds and was fourth in the 55 hurdles at 10.61 seconds. Mowery’s time of 13:41.85 earned her a fourth-place finish in the 3,200 meters.
The Cougars’ Caeleigh Freeman secured a trio of all-state finishes. She took second in the 55 hurdles at 9.78 seconds, third in the 55 meters at 8.03 seconds and sixth in the shot at 29-feet-8 ½.
Buffalo Gap’s Olivia Kovesi accounted for the Bison’s two points by finishing seventh in the 300 meters at 48.39 seconds.
Glenvar won the girls championship by edging out Poquoson, 65-58, while James River was third with 54 points.
Like the girls, the Storm boys put together an impressive performance to lock down the sixth spot in the state with 38 points.
Stuarts Draft finished 12th with 20 points, while Riverheads came in 14th with 12. Buffalo Gap scored six for 22nd place.
Ryan Bosserman led the way for Staunton with a pair of seconds and a third. His seconds came in the 55 meters at 6.63 seconds and the triple jump with a leap of 42-feet 1 ½. He took third in the 300 at 37.50 seconds.
Brendan Apgar had a third and fifth for the Storm. He took third behind his teammate in the triple jump at 41-feet-4 ½, while securing fifth in the 55 at 6.83 seconds.
The Storm’s 800 relay of Zechariah Shutt, Apgar, Walker Darby and Bosserman claimed third in a clocking of 1:38.93.
Draft’s Jayden Watkins paced the Cougars by placing third in the shot with a heave of 45-feet-10 ½ and securing fourth in the high jump at 5-feet-8. Latrell Fomby finished right behind Watkins in the high jump, clearing the same height, but had more misses.
Also for the Cougars, Logan Perry took eighth in the 300 at 38.67 seconds, while the 800 relay quartet of Hunter Christian, Zack Furr, Perry and Fomby finished fifth in 1:43.59.
For the Gladiators, Clay Kelly scored all of the points with a second-place finish in the 1,600 at 4:44.14 and fifth in the 1,000 at 1:45.32.
The Bison’s points came from Ben Cross placing sixth in the 500 at 1:12.46 and Ben Cromer coming in eighth in the 3,200 at 11:23.27, while the 3,200 relay of Blaine Adkins, Cross, Cromer and Dakota Humphries crossed seventh in 7:28.91.
Parry McCluer squeezed out a 58-56 edge over Altavista Combined School for the state title, giving the Blues two winter championships to go along with boys basketball in Class 1. Rural Retreat took third by two points over Auburn, 44-42.