Stuarts Draft senior three-sport athlete Cobey Rothgeb ready to tackle COVID-19 shortened football season

Rothgeb also talked about which sport he would consider his favorite to play. He also mentioned that it has changed from when he was younger.

“Football is my favorite now,” he said. “Baseball was [the favorite] when I was growing up.”

His parents Kandy and Duane Rothgeb are passionate, willing to make sure that all their kids succeed in whatever they want to do in life. They have made a great impact on Cobey not only as an athlete, but a person. Kandy expressed how proud they were of Cobey, especially with the adjustments that he had to make in the last year after changing schools.

“We are really proud of him,” Kandy Rothgeb said. “He was able to adjust to a new school, and new friends … to earn a starting position from his hard work. He really has done good. COVID has been a nightmare with virtual learning, so he’s had to make a lot of adjustments. Recruiting has been hard because he couldn’t go to a lot of the camps, colleges and stuff that we had planned. It’s been different.”

His father agrees.

“We’re extremely blessed he’s a good young man,” Duane Rothgeb said. “I know they said ‘it’s how you raise them’ but it’s also their choice, you can raise them but it’s ultimately their decision how they want to act.”