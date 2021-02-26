Stuarts Draft senior three-sport athlete Cobey Rothgeb ready to tackle COVID-19 shortened football season

STUARTS DRAFT — Stuarts Draft senior Cobey Rothgeb has shown the ability to be a great three-sport athlete throughout his four years of high school sports, while tackling switching schools and dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic the last two years.
After transferring from Wilson Memorial, Rothgeb represented Stuarts Draft for the first time on the hardwood for a team that had its ups and downs. Arguably his best moment on the court was the home game against Riverheads on Feb. 5 when a 10-point third quarter propelled the Cougars to a come-from-behind win against the Gladiators.
“He’s a team player,” Stuarts Draft head coach Brad DeWitt said. “He’s always pumping [everyone] up, taking the lead at certain times. I’m really proud of how he [battles] and makes plays for us.”
Rothgeb said he wants his actions to speak for him.
“My type of leading is I’m not loud and talking. I lead by example,” he said. “I’ll play hard, work hard in practice, encourage other people and hopefully they’ll take on to that.”
Rothgeb credits his two other brothers, Bubba and Corey, for his passion for playing basketball, football and baseball.
“Growing up with my older brothers and them playing multiple sports, and I fell in love with all three of them. I wanted to try everything out.”
Rothgeb also talked about which sport he would consider his favorite to play. He also mentioned that it has changed from when he was younger.
“Football is my favorite now,” he said. “Baseball was [the favorite] when I was growing up.”
His parents Kandy and Duane Rothgeb are passionate, willing to make sure that all their kids succeed in whatever they want to do in life. They have made a great impact on Cobey not only as an athlete, but a person. Kandy expressed how proud they were of Cobey, especially with the adjustments that he had to make in the last year after changing schools.
“We are really proud of him,” Kandy Rothgeb said. “He was able to adjust to a new school, and new friends … to earn a starting position from his hard work. He really has done good. COVID has been a nightmare with virtual learning, so he’s had to make a lot of adjustments. Recruiting has been hard because he couldn’t go to a lot of the camps, colleges and stuff that we had planned. It’s been different.”
His father agrees.
“We’re extremely blessed he’s a good young man,” Duane Rothgeb said. “I know they said ‘it’s how you raise them’ but it’s also their choice, you can raise them but it’s ultimately their decision how they want to act.”
The Cougars open their football season at home Friday with a nondistrict clash against Broadway. Rothgeb is working hard to become the starting running back, but he will start the season on the defensive side of the ball at cornerback. He heads into his senior year coming off 1,921 all-purpose yards and 19 total touchdowns at Wilson.
Rothgeb laid out his expectations for the season.
“With the shortened season of six games, I say 800 yards is the goal,” he said. “Mainly I really want to win as a team.”
As his final year continues, the sentimental value is becoming a reality with all of the emotions of playing all three sports for potentially the last time.
“I never really loved basketball. I just played it because it was fun and I really wanted to stay active,” Rothgeb said. “But, when I walked off the court that final time at Staunton, it really hit me. I was like ‘Gosh, I’ll never put on the uniform again to go out there and play high school basketball. I don’t know how it’s going to be for baseball, but it’s going to be a whole lot worse.”
The emotions will also be there for football when the season ends, but there could be more football in store for Rothgeb in his future at the next level.