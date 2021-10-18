Stuarts Draft, Staunton biggest movers in latest VHSL football power ratings

Stuarts Draft and Staunton are the biggest movers and shakers in Monday’s latest football power ratings released by the Virginia High School League.
The Cougars (4-1) zoomed to the top of the Region 2B standings after its win over Buffalo Gap, but there is still a major question surrounding the record the VHSL is assigning Stuarts Draft. As of Monday, the VHSL had not recognized what Draft school officials contend should be a forfeit from Luray after the Oct. 1 game was canceled because the Bulldogs were in COVID-19 pause. The Cougars, who were tied for fourth last week with Strasburg, have been credited with a forfeit from the James River cancellation on Sept. 24.
Luray was No. 1 in the first release, but nose-dived to No. 5 after a stunning 37-20 loss to one-win East Rockingham. The VHSL is crediting the Bulldogs with a 4-1 record, but technically should be 4-3 with forfeits to Stuarts Draft and Bull Run District rival Central Woodstock. To say this situation is a royal mess is a gross understatement.
One side note concerning Draft’s schedule is the suspended game against William Monroe from Aug. 28 will not be completed, meaning the Cougars will play a nine-game regular season.
While the Cougars’ power rating is mired in what should clearly be an unnecessary controversy, there is no mistaking the Storm would be in the Region 3C playoffs if the postseason began this week. Staunton (3-4) vaulted from No. 11 into the final spot at No. 8 after its 21-7 victory over Fort Defiance that snapped a four-game losing skid.
But staying in that final playoff position is going to be a daunting task for the Storm with a remaining schedule of road games at Buffalo Gap and five-time defending Class 1 champion Riverheads before closing at home against Wilson Memorial.
Speaking of the Green Hornets, they took the only tumble of all the area teams after losing to Rockbridge County and the Gladiators last week. Wilson (4-3) dropped from fourth to seventh in Region 3C, and it doesn’t get any easier for the Hornets this week with a visit from Stuarts Draft on the docket.
In Region 1B there is world order with Riverheads (7-0) and its 43-game winning streak merrily cruising along to another No. 1 seed and home-field advantage throughout regional play, and potentially the state semifinals. The Gladiators wrapped up their five-game, six-week road trip Saturday by blasting the mistake-riddled Hornets 56-14. Now Riverheads settles into what it hopes is a long homestand before a possible last bus ride coming Dec. 11 to Salem Stadium for the Class 1 championship.
Buffalo Gap (4-3) hung onto the No. 3 spot in Region 1B despite its loss to Stuarts Draft. The Bison are still in a good position to host a first-round regional clash if they can’t move up to No. 2, which carries with it a bye in the opening round of the six-team field.