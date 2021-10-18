Stuarts Draft, Staunton biggest movers in latest VHSL football power ratings

Stuarts Draft and Staunton are the biggest movers and shakers in Monday’s latest football power ratings released by the Virginia High School League.

The Cougars (4-1) zoomed to the top of the Region 2B standings after its win over Buffalo Gap, but there is still a major question surrounding the record the VHSL is assigning Stuarts Draft. As of Monday, the VHSL had not recognized what Draft school officials contend should be a forfeit from Luray after the Oct. 1 game was canceled because the Bulldogs were in COVID-19 pause. The Cougars, who were tied for fourth last week with Strasburg, have been credited with a forfeit from the James River cancellation on Sept. 24.

Luray was No. 1 in the first release, but nose-dived to No. 5 after a stunning 37-20 loss to one-win East Rockingham. The VHSL is crediting the Bulldogs with a 4-1 record, but technically should be 4-3 with forfeits to Stuarts Draft and Bull Run District rival Central Woodstock. To say this situation is a royal mess is a gross understatement.

One side note concerning Draft’s schedule is the suspended game against William Monroe from Aug. 28 will not be completed, meaning the Cougars will play a nine-game regular season.