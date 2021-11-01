Stuarts Draft swept by Central Falcons in Region 2B volleyball tournament

WOODSTOCK — Eighth-seeded Stuarts Draft hung with No. 1 Central in all three sets of Monday night’s Region 2B volleyball tournament quarterfinal, but the Falcons did enough to sweep the Cougars 25-18, 25-19, 25-20 and advance to Thursday’s semifinal round against No. 4 Clarke County.

Draft (6-15) led by multiple points in each of the three sets, but allowed 22 aces to Central (20-4) and couldn’t generate enough firepower to keep pace with the Falcons, who handed the Cougars their seventh straight three-set loss.

The Cougars held a 13-10 lead in the opening set, but Central found some momentum out of a timeout and closed the game on a 15-5 run, while finishing the set with 13 kills, five aces and two blocks.

In the second set, Draft rallied from an early 9-3 hole and seized a 15-13 lead after a kill from McKenzie Tillman and an ace from Maya Veselinovic. Central, powered by a six-point service run by senior Erika Hutton that included four aces, outscored the Cougars 12-4 from that point.

Veselinovic carried the Cougars with nine kills in the final set, but more strong serving from the Falcons ended Draft’s season.