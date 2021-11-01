Stuarts Draft swept by Central Falcons in Region 2B volleyball tournament

WOODSTOCK — Eighth-seeded Stuarts Draft hung with No. 1 Central in all three sets of Monday night’s Region 2B volleyball tournament quarterfinal, but the Falcons did enough to sweep the Cougars 25-18, 25-19, 25-20 and advance to Thursday’s semifinal round against No. 4 Clarke County.
Draft (6-15) led by multiple points in each of the three sets, but allowed 22 aces to Central (20-4) and couldn’t generate enough firepower to keep pace with the Falcons, who handed the Cougars their seventh straight three-set loss.
The Cougars held a 13-10 lead in the opening set, but Central found some momentum out of a timeout and closed the game on a 15-5 run, while finishing the set with 13 kills, five aces and two blocks.
In the second set, Draft rallied from an early 9-3 hole and seized a 15-13 lead after a kill from McKenzie Tillman and an ace from Maya Veselinovic. Central, powered by a six-point service run by senior Erika Hutton that included four aces, outscored the Cougars 12-4 from that point.
Veselinovic carried the Cougars with nine kills in the final set, but more strong serving from the Falcons ended Draft’s season.
Hutton fired five straight aces midway through the set to give the Falcons a 16-11 lead, though Draft rallied to take a 20-19 lead during a 7-2 run that included two Zoe Payne aces, three Veselinovic kills and a block from Isabelle Hosey.
Central scored the final six points of the match and fittingly closed the night with Peyton DiNardo’s five-point run at the service line that featured three aces.
Veselinovic led Draft with 11 kills. Olivia Messin had four kills and two aces for the Cougars, Tillman had three kills, nine assists and two aces and Payne had four aces.
Emily Funkhouser led Central with nine kills, while Nevaeh Strother added seven and Ella Toothman six. Hutton finished with 11 aces and 10 assists.