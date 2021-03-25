Stuarts Draft volleyball team beats Buffalo Gap to snap five-game losing streak

“We just had to make small adjustments,” Johnson said of her team’s play in the tight sets. “When we had the ball, we had to execute and just finish the point.”

In the second set, the teams similarly exchanged points until they were tied at 13-all, but the Lady Bison exploded with nine consecutive points from there. Swings from senior Amaya Lucas and Alger propelled Gap through the set to even the match.

“Sometimes when we lose a point, we just get down on ourselves,” Johnson said. “We have to fight back and continue making the adjustments and not give up.”

After nine evenly matched points in the third set, Draft took advantage of several miscues in a row to rattle off five consecutive points and take control. The Lady Bison made a push, but back-to-back aces from senior Kayleigh Johnson followed by consecutive kills from senior Hadley May ended the set and put the Cougars in the driver's seat.

“We missed a few but with the aces, it always steps up,” Johnson said of her team’s serves on a night when they recorded 10 aces. “Serves are easy points. When we miss them, we are just giving the other team a point. Getting aces is always a good thing.”