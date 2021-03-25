Stuarts Draft volleyball team beats Buffalo Gap to snap five-game losing streak

STUARTS DRAFT – Coming off a string of five losses in a row, the Stuarts Draft volleyball team held off visiting Buffalo Gap at every turn to capture the 25-23, 15-25, 25-21, 25-23 victory on Thursday night in Shenandoah District action.
The two teams traded blows all night, with neither team giving an inch in the three tightly contested sets that ended up falling in Draft’s favor, as they improve to 3-5 on the season and 2-5 in district play.
“We’re excited for the win but there are still definitely things to improve on,” Draft head coach Kamron Johnson said. “We fought back and, even though we got down a few points, we rallied back and fought for it. It’s always exciting, especially after you’ve had some losses.”
The Lady Bison jumped out to an early 7-3 lead behind strong hitting from senior Katherine Alger, forcing Draft to take a timeout. From there, the Cougars chipped away at the lead as the set went on until they eventually tied the set at 12-12 following a diving dig by McKenzie Tillman led to a nice swing by sophomore Miranda Scotti.
The teams went back-and-forth for the rest of the set until Draft grabbed an advantage, racking up five straight points to reach a set point. Three kills by Alger and an errant return probably made it closer than they would have liked, but a mishit eventually gave Stuarts Draft the 25-23 first set victory.
“We just had to make small adjustments,” Johnson said of her team’s play in the tight sets. “When we had the ball, we had to execute and just finish the point.”
In the second set, the teams similarly exchanged points until they were tied at 13-all, but the Lady Bison exploded with nine consecutive points from there. Swings from senior Amaya Lucas and Alger propelled Gap through the set to even the match.
“Sometimes when we lose a point, we just get down on ourselves,” Johnson said. “We have to fight back and continue making the adjustments and not give up.”
After nine evenly matched points in the third set, Draft took advantage of several miscues in a row to rattle off five consecutive points and take control. The Lady Bison made a push, but back-to-back aces from senior Kayleigh Johnson followed by consecutive kills from senior Hadley May ended the set and put the Cougars in the driver's seat.
“We missed a few but with the aces, it always steps up,” Johnson said of her team’s serves on a night when they recorded 10 aces. “Serves are easy points. When we miss them, we are just giving the other team a point. Getting aces is always a good thing.”
The final set began just as the third ended, with a pair of kills from May. Shortly after, a block from sophomore Miranda Scotti put the Cougars up 9-5 as they sought to end their skid.
Gap once again fought to tie the set, but a perfectly placed ball from Tillman swung the momentum ever so slightly in Draft’s favor, and they rode that until a swing coming up short solidified their 25-23 win in the final set and the end of their losing streak.
May recorded 14 digs, nine kills, three aces and a block in the win. Sophomore Amelia Bartley led her team in assists with 13.
For the Lady Bison, Lucas provided 10 kills and four aces, while Alger matched her with 10 kills, two aces and two blocks.