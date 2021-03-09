Stuarts Draft volleyball team sweeps Buffalo Gap

The Bison had the second game deadlocked at 23 before two more errors gave the Cougars the 25-23 win.

Draft appeared to have the third game in hand, leading 17-12 before Gap went on a 6-0 run sparked by two kills from Natalie Robertson to gain an 18-17 advantage.

Then came one of the more bizarre endings to a volleyball match. The Bison thought they had reached game point at 24-21, but a rotation violation cost Gap one point, while giving the Cougars one for a 23-22 score.

Gap again got to within a point of winning the game at 24-23, but a serve out-of-bounds, McKenzie Tillman’s ace and Payton Byrd’s kill rallied the Cougars to the sweep.

“We didn’t pick it up when we needed,” Fitzgerald said. “We didn’t play to our full potential. We have a lot more to offer than we showed. We have the talent, but it just needs to gel.”

The Bison, who only have eight players on the roster, had seven dressed for the match.

“I thought the girls did a wonderful job adjusting to positions that they aren’t use to playing,” Fitzgerald said. “We are learning. I have complete trust in them.”

Teagan Via had 14 digs for the Bison, while Leah Sherrill tallied eight kills.