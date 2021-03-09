Stuarts Draft volleyball team sweeps Buffalo Gap

BUFFALO GAP — Stuarts Draft continued its strong start to the volleyball season Tuesday night as the Cougars swept past the Buffalo Gap Bison 25-15, 25-23, 26-24 in the Shenandoah District opener for both teams.
The two squads were coming off season-opening victories early last week as the Cougars handled Broadway in four games, while the Bison swept Alleghany County in the head-coaching debut of former Wilson Memorial standout and assistant coach Jessi Fitzgerald.
But on Tuesday, the Cougars took advantage of numerous errors by the Bison to escape with the victory. Gap (1-1, 0-1) was in all three games, but the Bison were undone by too many hitting errors, especially at the end of each game.
Draft head coach Kamron Johnson was glad to come away with the road victory.
“That was a good match,” she said. “We knew it was coming to be tough from start to finish because Gap is a strong team.
“We played well defensively, but our serving killed us at times. We did a good job adjusting to our mistakes,” Johnson said.
Draft (2-0, 1-0) got a working margin in the first game by using a 4-0 spurt to open a 13-7 lead. After the Bison closed to 17-14, the Cougars finished by scoring eight of the final nine points. Gap had five errors during the clinching run, while Miranda Scotti and Hadley May delivered kills.
The Bison had the second game deadlocked at 23 before two more errors gave the Cougars the 25-23 win.
Draft appeared to have the third game in hand, leading 17-12 before Gap went on a 6-0 run sparked by two kills from Natalie Robertson to gain an 18-17 advantage.
Then came one of the more bizarre endings to a volleyball match. The Bison thought they had reached game point at 24-21, but a rotation violation cost Gap one point, while giving the Cougars one for a 23-22 score.
Gap again got to within a point of winning the game at 24-23, but a serve out-of-bounds, McKenzie Tillman’s ace and Payton Byrd’s kill rallied the Cougars to the sweep.
“We didn’t pick it up when we needed,” Fitzgerald said. “We didn’t play to our full potential. We have a lot more to offer than we showed. We have the talent, but it just needs to gel.”
The Bison, who only have eight players on the roster, had seven dressed for the match.
“I thought the girls did a wonderful job adjusting to positions that they aren’t use to playing,” Fitzgerald said. “We are learning. I have complete trust in them.”
Teagan Via had 14 digs for the Bison, while Leah Sherrill tallied eight kills.
For the Cougars, May had 11 kills. Byrd worked the floor for eight digs, while Hailey Swink had seven and Hannah Berry six.
“Our setters had a lot of assists and the passers made some great digs,” Johnson said.
The Cougars are off until Monday when they host rival Wilson Memorial in a match that had been scheduled for Thursday, but is postponed because of health and safety protocols within the Green Hornets.
“We are just trying to get into a flow,” Johnson said. “But we are thankful and grateful to be playing, especially for our seniors.”
The Bison hit the road Thursday for a match at Fort Defiance.