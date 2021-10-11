Stuarts Draft volleyball team sweeps Waynesboro

STUARTS DRAFT – Waynesboro and Stuarts Draft entered Monday night’s make-up volleyball game two teams in desperate need of a win.

The Cougars grabbed the momentum at the tail end of the first set, and then never let it go. Draft knocked off Waynesboro in three sets 25-21, 25-20, 25-13 in Shenandoah Valley District action.

The win snaps a six-game losing streak for the Cougars.

“Mentally, I think this was huge,” Draft coach Kamron Johnson. “We needed this win. The girls are capable of so much, and this showed that what they are practicing for is working.”

It’s been a roller coaster season for Waynesboro, a team still looking for their first win of the season. The Little Giants suspended volleyball activity for a month. While the team has shown flashes, coach Lori Aleshire’s club is still trying to get over the hump.

The Little Giants were up 21-18 in the first set before Stuarts Draft scored the final seven points of the set.

“I thought the match started off well,” Aleshire said. “It was a back-and-forth match, and we were up 21-18. Then we missed back-to-back serves. That threw the momentum back in their favor. And then we lost, and we never recovered. The game of volleyball is all mental.”