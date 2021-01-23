Surging Wilson Memorial girls basketball team overpowers Broadway

FISHERSVILLE — Red-hot Wilson Memorial romped to its fifth straight victory Saturday as the Green Hornets hammered the Broadway Gobblers 65-32 in nondistrict girls basketball.

Wilson was originally scheduled to play Spotswood, but the Trailblazers are on pause by health and safety protocols, and Broadway was a last-minute replacement late Thursday night.

Neither team had sparkling shooting performances, but Wilson’s offense had far more firepower. The Hornets hit 28 of 66 shots for 42 percent, including a subpar 3-of-12 from downtown, while the Gobblers made only 13 field goals in 44 attempts for 30 percent.

The Hornets, coming off a resounding 57-38 victory Friday night over rival Riverheads, got off to a slow start Saturday as they led 14-8 after the first eight minutes.

Leading 27-18 at halftime, Wilson put its foot on the throttle by outscoring the Gobblers 38-14 in the second half. The Hornets used a 23-8 third quarter to break the game open.