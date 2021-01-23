Surging Wilson Memorial girls basketball team overpowers Broadway

FISHERSVILLE — Red-hot Wilson Memorial romped to its fifth straight victory Saturday as the Green Hornets hammered the Broadway Gobblers 65-32 in nondistrict girls basketball.
Wilson was originally scheduled to play Spotswood, but the Trailblazers are on pause by health and safety protocols, and Broadway was a last-minute replacement late Thursday night.
Neither team had sparkling shooting performances, but Wilson’s offense had far more firepower. The Hornets hit 28 of 66 shots for 42 percent, including a subpar 3-of-12 from downtown, while the Gobblers made only 13 field goals in 44 attempts for 30 percent.
The Hornets, coming off a resounding 57-38 victory Friday night over rival Riverheads, got off to a slow start Saturday as they led 14-8 after the first eight minutes.
Leading 27-18 at halftime, Wilson put its foot on the throttle by outscoring the Gobblers 38-14 in the second half. The Hornets used a 23-8 third quarter to break the game open.
Ashley Morani was the lone Hornet in double figures with 11 points. LeAnna Rankin and Brooke Cason both tallied nine points, while Serenity Stacy contributed eight and Reagan Frazier seven. Korinne Baska made up for an off night from the floor with a team-high nine rebounds and Cason ripped down six as the Hornets dominated the boards 37-23.
Wilson (7-1) is right back on the court Monday for a visit from winless Waynesboro.
Submit news tips to news@newsvirginian.com, call (540) 932-3556, or send a Facebook or Twitter message to @NewsVirginian.