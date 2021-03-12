Tanner Rivenburg scores two TDs to lead Buffalo Gap past Staunton

STAUNTON — The Rivenburg name has been associated with a lot of successful nights on the football field at Buffalo Gap. Tanner Rivenburg decided it was time for him to be part of that history, and the Bison are certainly glad of that decision.
The senior, playing football for the first time since his freshman year, shredded the Staunton defense for 197 yards and two touchdowns Friday night as the Bison crushed the Storm 45-0 in Shenandoah District play at Staunton Memorial Stadium.
Rivenburg, the younger brother of Carter, who etched his name in the school record books during his stellar career, made his first career start on offense a memorable with 155 yards, two touchdowns and a two-point conversion in the first half as the Bison roared to a 29-0 blowout.
“I watched my brother and how he saw the field,” said Rivenburg, who terrorized opponents on the basketball court during the winter. “I try to mimic the way he ran the ball. He had a lot of patience and could see the holes and how the field opened up in front of him.”
The Bison was were coming off a 30-0 thumping last week at the hands of Stuarts Draft, and needed a performance like Friday’s to get back into the groove after opening the season with a thrilling 17-14 overtime victory against Luray.
“We needed this one to get our momentum back,” Rivenburg said. “The line did a great job blocking and we were able to move the ball consistently.”
Needless to say, Gap second-year head coach Brad Wygant is elated to have Rivenburg on the team. The last time Wygant saw a Rivenburg on the field, he was trying to find ways to contain Carter when he was the defensive coordinator at Wilson Memorial.
“I am glad not to be coaching against Tanner,” Wygant said. “Tanner has bought into our system and the guys up front love blocking for him. He’s has a steep learning curve playing on both sides of the ball, but has worked hard to pick up the system.”
Wyant said he made it clear when he arrived at Buffalo Gap in the spring of 2019 that he wanted the best athletes to play football.
“We are not the type of school that can have specialized athletes,” he said. “I told Tanner the Rivenburg name had a clean slate with me because I didn’t coach his brother. He could forge his own path. He didn’t come out as a junior, but with the shortened basketball season, he decided to play football this spring. Obviously we are happy he did.”
The game marked the midway point of the condensed six-game regular season. The Storm and Bison are chasing one of the top four seeds for the Region 2B playoffs. Only four berths are being awarded in the spring instead of the normal eight.
Coming into Friday’s clash, both teams were on the outside looking in at the playoffs. Staunton was fifth and Gap sixth in the Virginia High School League rankings after the first two weeks of the season.
Staunton (1-2, 0-2) has lost two straight by a combined margin of 83-10 after opening with an electricifying, last-play field goal to beat East Rockingham 17-15.
The Bison set the tone on the first series of the game, needing only four runs to find the end zone, which Rivenburg capped with a 30-yard sprint around the right corner. Staunton helped the cause by jumping offside on three of the first four snaps as the Bison’s pre-snap motion had the Storm sprinting over the line of scrimmage.
Staunton (1-2, 0-2) squandered what turned out to be its only scoring chance of the game. On their second possession, the Storm used a 35-yard pass from Jaquante Scott to Rik’Avian Carey to set up shop at the Bison’s 20. But on second, third and fourth downs, the Storm dropped passes that would have resulted in a touchdown.
The Bison made Staunton pay for the drops, driving 80 yards with Rivenburg going in from 35 yards out. The drive was kept alive when on fourth-and-3 Wyant gambled at his own 27 with a fake punt that upback Dylan Alphin took up the middle following the short snap for 33 yards.
Bryce Hildebrand had scoring runs of 1 and 6 yards in the second quarter as the Bison led 29-0 at the break.
In the first half, Gap (2-1, 1-1) didn’t attempt a pass while rushing for 283 yards against an inexperienced Storm defense that started six sophomores and one freshman.
“The early success is always important,” Wygant said. “The guys came back Monday after the loss and were focused all week. The offense had a different attitude, especially in the trenches. With the short season, you don’t leave anything on the field.”
The Bison pushed the lead to 36-0 when Storm Harris scored on a 3-yard run with 25.7 seconds left in the third quarter.
In the fourth quarter, Hunter Campbell booted a 25-yard field goal after the Storm were forced to fall on the ball after bad snap on a punt attempt at their own 10. Jeffery Hildebrand capped the scoring with 1:37 left by breaking off a 27-yard scamper.
Staunton head coach Jake Phillips said it will take some time to get the program turned around.
“We go one day at a time,” he said. “Every practice is an evaluation and every week is different. We have a lot to work on and learn, but I am going to keep calling the same plays and I know we will eventually be successful. I know we are going to get there.”
Both teams begin the second half of the season next Friday with home games. The Storm welcome four-time defending Class 1 state champion Riverheads, while the Bison entertain Wilson Memorial.
BUFFALO GAP 45, STAUNTON 0
BUFFALO GAP 13 16 7 9 — 45
STAUNTON 0 0 0 0 — 0
First Quarter
BG — Rivenburg 30 run (Campbell kick)
BG — Rivenburg 35 run (pass failed)
Second Quarter
BG — B.Hildebrand 1 run (Rankin pass from Lowe) BG — B.Hildebrand 6 run (Rivenburg run) Third Quarter BG — Harris 3 run (Campbell kick) Fourth Quarter BG — Campbell 25 FG BG — J.Hildebrand 27 run (pass failed)