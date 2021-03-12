Tanner Rivenburg scores two TDs to lead Buffalo Gap past Staunton

Needless to say, Gap second-year head coach Brad Wygant is elated to have Rivenburg on the team. The last time Wygant saw a Rivenburg on the field, he was trying to find ways to contain Carter when he was the defensive coordinator at Wilson Memorial.

“I am glad not to be coaching against Tanner,” Wygant said. “Tanner has bought into our system and the guys up front love blocking for him. He’s has a steep learning curve playing on both sides of the ball, but has worked hard to pick up the system.”

Wyant said he made it clear when he arrived at Buffalo Gap in the spring of 2019 that he wanted the best athletes to play football.

“We are not the type of school that can have specialized athletes,” he said. “I told Tanner the Rivenburg name had a clean slate with me because I didn’t coach his brother. He could forge his own path. He didn’t come out as a junior, but with the shortened basketball season, he decided to play football this spring. Obviously we are happy he did.”

The game marked the midway point of the condensed six-game regular season. The Storm and Bison are chasing one of the top four seeds for the Region 2B playoffs. Only four berths are being awarded in the spring instead of the normal eight.